Cincinnati, OH

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
AL.com

NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game, per report

The NFL will not resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended Monday night, The Associated Press is reporting. The AP, citing two people familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the NFL is trying to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association also must approve changes.
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

Mac Jones: ‘Football is a game that brings people together’

The New England Patriots will go to the AFC playoffs if they beat the Buffalo Bills on the final day of the NFL’s 2022 regular season. The Bills already have secured the AFC East title and a home game to start the postseason, but the Bills could be playing for the No. 1 seed in the conference playoffs.
BUFFALO, NY
AL.com

Minkah Fitzpatrick duplicates Troy Polamalu achievement

Minkah Fitzpatrick is the first safety since Troy Polamalu in 2010 to be chosen by his teammates as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Most Valuable Player. The former Alabama All-American received the award on Friday and appreciated following in the footsteps of a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

