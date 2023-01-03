Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube removed, FaceTimed teammates: ‘Love you boys’
Damar Hamlin had three words for his teammates: “Love you boys.”. The Buffalo safety is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, four days since after going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game, per report
The NFL will not resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended Monday night, The Associated Press is reporting. The AP, citing two people familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the NFL is trying to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association also must approve changes.
The moment that changed Will Anderson’s relationship with Nick Saban
Of the hundreds of players Nick Saban has coached during his 16 seasons at Alabama, few are spoken about in the way Saban describes Will Anderson. “I don’t ever think there’s a perfect player, aight, but ...” Nick Saban began one night in September 2021. The outside...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin opened eyes, responsive, still ‘critically ill’ but ‘neurologically intact’
Damar Hamlin opened his eyes Wednesday and has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. Ian Rapoport reports the Buffalo Bills safety opened his...
Damar Hamlin writes, ‘did we win?’ ‘The answer is yes, Damar, you won the game of life,’ doc replies
Damar Hamlin is communicating, doctors revealed Thursday. The Buffalo Bills safety, who can’t speak because of a tube in his throat, wrote out the question: Did we win?. Dr. Timothy Pritts said in a conference call that neurological signs of improvement began Wednesday night as Hamlin gradually woke up, with the rest of his body healing.
Bills-Bengals cancellation could lead to neutral-site AFC Championship Game
NFL owners will consider in a special league meeting on Friday a resolution that could result in a neutral-site AFC Championship Game and a coin flip deciding the site of a playoff game. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has recommended the adoption of the resolution, which was approved on Thursday night...
Jarrett Stidham: ‘Most fun I’ve had playing football in a long time’
With Jarrett Stidham set to become a free agent after this season, his performance in his first NFL start on Sunday had the potential to perk up interest by quarterback-hungry teams that might not have been there previously, when the former Auburn standout had played in 11 games and thrown 61 passes across four NFL campaigns.
Raiders’ Daniel Carlson on short list of long-distance kickers
Kicker Daniel Carlson likely will need a strong finish in the Las Vegas Raiders’ regular-season finale on Saturday to lead the NFL in scoring for a third consecutive season. But it hasn’t just been about the quantity of the former Auburn standout’s points this season; it’s the quality, too.
Mac Jones: ‘Football is a game that brings people together’
The New England Patriots will go to the AFC playoffs if they beat the Buffalo Bills on the final day of the NFL’s 2022 regular season. The Bills already have secured the AFC East title and a home game to start the postseason, but the Bills could be playing for the No. 1 seed in the conference playoffs.
NFL playoff picture: Updated chances to clinch, projected bracket
We're live tracking close playoff hunts in both conferences. Who is in -- or out -- based on ESPN's Football Power Index current projections?
Pitt vs Clemson Takeaways: Strengths Fail Panthers in Key Moments
The Pitt Panthers dropped their first ACC game of the season in devastating fashion.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Bet $5 get $200 in bonus bets on NBA Friday or NFL Saturday games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports bettors in Ohio can use an exclusive FanDuel Ohio promo code offer for your state where you can bet $5 and get...
Minkah Fitzpatrick duplicates Troy Polamalu achievement
Minkah Fitzpatrick is the first safety since Troy Polamalu in 2010 to be chosen by his teammates as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Most Valuable Player. The former Alabama All-American received the award on Friday and appreciated following in the footsteps of a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
NFL DraftKings promo code: Get $200 win or lose, plus $1,050 bonus during Week 18
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Week 18 slate kicks off with two Saturday matchups and our DraftKings promo code is offering multiple bonuses including $200 win or...
What TV channel is Chiefs-Raiders on today? Live stream, how to watch NFL online, time
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders face off on Saturday, Jan. 7. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The Kansas City Chiefs now know they control their destiny. With the NFL’s decision to cancel the suspended Monday night game between Buffalo and Cincinnati, a...
Plaschke: 'You can't suppress it.' Matt Skura shares painful story of his dad's death by suicide
Rams center Matt Skura battles shame and anger after his father's death by suicide, but he hopes talking about it will help others.
Sonny Dykes has TCU on cusp of college football national title thanks to fearless approach
TCU is 13-1, coming off a stunning 51-45 win over second-ranked Michigan in the CFP semifinals and headed for a showdown with defending champ Georgia.
