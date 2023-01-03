Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
The moment that changed Will Anderson’s relationship with Nick Saban
Of the hundreds of players Nick Saban has coached during his 16 seasons at Alabama, few are spoken about in the way Saban describes Will Anderson. “I don’t ever think there’s a perfect player, aight, but ...” Nick Saban began one night in September 2021. The outside...
Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube removed, FaceTimed teammates: ‘Love you boys’
Damar Hamlin had three words for his teammates: “Love you boys.”. The Buffalo safety is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, four days since after going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin opened eyes, responsive, still ‘critically ill’ but ‘neurologically intact’
Damar Hamlin opened his eyes Wednesday and has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. Ian Rapoport reports the Buffalo Bills safety opened his...
Damar Hamlin writes, ‘did we win?’ ‘The answer is yes, Damar, you won the game of life,’ doc replies
Damar Hamlin is communicating, doctors revealed Thursday. The Buffalo Bills safety, who can’t speak because of a tube in his throat, wrote out the question: Did we win?. Dr. Timothy Pritts said in a conference call that neurological signs of improvement began Wednesday night as Hamlin gradually woke up, with the rest of his body healing.
Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team
Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say. Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin thanks fans in first public comments since on-field cardiac arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin thanked fans late Saturday in his first public comments since he suffered cardiac arrest on-field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful…
NFL playoff picture: Updated chances to clinch, projected bracket
We're live tracking close playoff hunts in both conferences. Who is in -- or out -- based on ESPN's Football Power Index current projections?
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0