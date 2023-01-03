ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Emma Raducanu kicks off 2023 with rain-delayed victory in Auckland

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03SCLu_0k1dw2mh00
Emma Raducanu hits a forehand in her three-set victory against Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the ASB Classic.

Emma Raducanu won her first match of 2023 on the WTA Tour with a victory over Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland on Tuesday. Raducanu dropped her first set to the 17-year-old from the Czech Republic, but bounced back to win the second and third in a rain-affected match.

Quick Guide

How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts?

Show

The Briton, ranked 78 in the world, won 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 against Fruhvirtova, who is one ranking spot behind. Fruhvirtova is the youngest player in the top 100 and was the youngest player since Coco Gauff to win a first WTA title in taking the Chennai final in September.

Raducanu will face 24-year-old Viktoria Kuzmova from the Slovak Republic in the round of 16.

“I think it was about four hours,” Raducanu said when asked about the time taken to get her opening match done. “I honestly don’t even know what time it is any more.

“It was a great battle, Linda is such a great young player. It was a different dynamic for me because normally I was the younger one. Massive props to her and thank you to everyone for sticking through it with us.”

In Australia, Novak Djokovic received another rapturous welcome when he arrived on court for his match against France’s Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International.

Djokovic eased through his opening service game with a hold to love before breaking his opponent in the fifth game for the only loss of serve of the set. He then broke twice at the start of the set, as he sailed into the second round with a 6-3, 6-2 win.

“I played very well,” he said. “The first six games were very competitive and I have never faced him before. He is a counterpuncher, he doesn’t make too many mistakes. He has a tricky serve, hits his spots. But once I made that break at 3-2 in the first set I thought I stepped it up and played really good tennis for the rest of the match.”

Djokovic will face another Frenchman, Quentin Halys. Last year’s Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev also went through after Lorenzo Sonego retired.

There was unhappy start to 2023 for Andy Murray, who slipped to a straight-sets defeat to Sebastian Korda in Adelaide. Korda, who at 22 is 13 years Murray’s junior, had won their only previous meeting at the 2022 Gijon Open. The 6ft 5in American, ranked 33 in the world and 16 places higher than the British number four, repeated that victory with a 7-6 (3) 6-3 success in one hour and 56 minutes.

And in the United Cup Croatia and Poland secured passage from the group stage with wins over France and Switzerland respectively. On Wednesday Poland face Italy in the Brisbane final, Croatia face Greece in Perth and Great Britain take on the USA in Sydney. The three winners, plus the defeated team with the best record, progress to the semi-finals, which begin on Friday.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

‘Not smart’: Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘low IQ’ Australian Open crowd remark

Daniil Medvedev may be less inclined to sledge the Australian Open crowd this time around after describing his “low IQ” comments of 2022 as “not smart”. The world No 7 reflected on last year’s tournament as he prepared to contest the Adelaide International, a warm-up to the calendar’s opening slam at Melbourne Park, where he lost last year’s final to Rafael Nadal.
BBC

Australian Open 2023: Start date, schedule, players, draw date

The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.
tennisuptodate.com

Osaka mystery continues as whereabouts unknown of two time champion ahead of Australian Open

Naomi Osaka is nowhere to be seen and it seems unlikely that she'll compete at the first grand slam of the year which happens to be one of her better ones. She won four grand slam trophies in her career with two coming at the US Open and four coming at the Australian Open. It seems like Osaka won't play at the Australia this year as she's yet to surface publicly. Nobody really knows where she is and had she been practicing on a court somewhere there would have probably been news about it.
game-news24.com

Australian Open has been closed

The Wildlife Studios mobile game brings players to a new Australian Open-brand virtual arena and competes like world champions. In-game content includes officially licensed themed outfits, custom strings and rewards. Wildsters announce their new collaboration with Tennis Australia (TA) to celebrate Australian Open with a month-long event in tennis Clash,...
The Guardian

Drag racer Sam Fenech dies after crashing into camera tower at Ipswich raceway

The drag racer Sam Fenech has died after his vehicle left the track at Willowbank Raceway in Ipswich on Saturday night and crashed into a camera tower. “It is with great sadness that Top Fuel Racing Australia announces that Sam Fenech, driver of the Fabietti Racing Doorslammer, has succumbed to injuries suffered in a racing accident at Willowbank Raceway and passed away this evening,” the raceway said on social media.
The Guardian

Pelé obituary

Pelé, who has died aged 82 after suffering from cancer, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer the game has ever seen. He was the only player to have won the World Cup three times, and perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his long career was that he reached his apotheosis so early, and on the world’s biggest stage. He was 17 when he played for Brazil in the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden, scoring six goals in their last three games – the winner in the quarter-final, a hat-trick in the semi-final and two in the final – his confidence and stature growing palpably with every game.
NEW YORK STATE
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
The Guardian

The Guardian

546K+
Followers
125K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy