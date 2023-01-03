Emma Raducanu kicks off 2023 with rain-delayed victory in Auckland

Emma Raducanu hits a forehand in her three-set victory against Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the ASB Classic.

Emma Raducanu won her first match of 2023 on the WTA Tour with a victory over Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland on Tuesday. Raducanu dropped her first set to the 17-year-old from the Czech Republic, but bounced back to win the second and third in a rain-affected match.

The Briton, ranked 78 in the world, won 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 against Fruhvirtova, who is one ranking spot behind. Fruhvirtova is the youngest player in the top 100 and was the youngest player since Coco Gauff to win a first WTA title in taking the Chennai final in September.

Raducanu will face 24-year-old Viktoria Kuzmova from the Slovak Republic in the round of 16.

“I think it was about four hours,” Raducanu said when asked about the time taken to get her opening match done. “I honestly don’t even know what time it is any more.

“It was a great battle, Linda is such a great young player. It was a different dynamic for me because normally I was the younger one. Massive props to her and thank you to everyone for sticking through it with us.”

In Australia, Novak Djokovic received another rapturous welcome when he arrived on court for his match against France’s Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International.

Djokovic eased through his opening service game with a hold to love before breaking his opponent in the fifth game for the only loss of serve of the set. He then broke twice at the start of the set, as he sailed into the second round with a 6-3, 6-2 win.

“I played very well,” he said. “The first six games were very competitive and I have never faced him before. He is a counterpuncher, he doesn’t make too many mistakes. He has a tricky serve, hits his spots. But once I made that break at 3-2 in the first set I thought I stepped it up and played really good tennis for the rest of the match.”

Djokovic will face another Frenchman, Quentin Halys. Last year’s Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev also went through after Lorenzo Sonego retired.

There was unhappy start to 2023 for Andy Murray, who slipped to a straight-sets defeat to Sebastian Korda in Adelaide. Korda, who at 22 is 13 years Murray’s junior, had won their only previous meeting at the 2022 Gijon Open. The 6ft 5in American, ranked 33 in the world and 16 places higher than the British number four, repeated that victory with a 7-6 (3) 6-3 success in one hour and 56 minutes.

And in the United Cup Croatia and Poland secured passage from the group stage with wins over France and Switzerland respectively. On Wednesday Poland face Italy in the Brisbane final, Croatia face Greece in Perth and Great Britain take on the USA in Sydney. The three winners, plus the defeated team with the best record, progress to the semi-finals, which begin on Friday.