Effective: 2023-01-08 05:04:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Giles; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Marshall; Maury; Perry; Wayne; Williamson DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility around one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee, mainly south and west of Nashville. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO