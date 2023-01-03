Effective: 2023-01-07 20:09:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Phelps; Sherman; Valley Patchy dense fog and freezing fog will make travel difficult at times overnight Areas of fog with visibilities below one mile will be possible at times overnight, especially across areas of south central Nebraska west of Highway 281. In addition, temperatures will be well below freezing, which may also allow ice to form and create slick spots on some roads, bridges, overpasses, and walkways. Anyone driving tonight should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and poor visibility. Slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between vehicles. Also use caution when walking on untreated surfaces, stairs, and decks.

BUFFALO COUNTY, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO