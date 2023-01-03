ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago's 25 or 6 to 4 was supposedly about an acid trip: the truth was much more mundane

By Bill DeMain
Louder
Louder
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08SIi5_0k1ds6Al00

Sometimes when songwriters are stuck for inspiration, they'll simply write about what's right in front of them. That's how Chicago's 1970 hit 25 or 6 to 4 took shape.

As founding member and keyboardist Robert Lamm explained on The Chris Isaak Hour , “I was living with a bunch of hippies up above Sunset Strip. One of the advantages of this particular house was that I could look out over the city late at night. I wanted to try to describe the process of writing the song that I was writing.

"So, ' Waiting for the break of day, searching for something to say, flashing lights against the sky ' - there was a neon sign across the city. It was 25 or 6 to 4 in the morning [i.e. 3.35am or 3.34am] when I looked at my watch - I was looking for a line to finish the chorus.”

Lamm fully intended to write a proper lyric later, but the first draft words “ended up working out okay.”

He brought the new song into rehearsal and its signature descending riff quickly turned into a showcase for Chicago's three-piece horn section. Lamm said,  “Whenever I got the songs to the band and we started rehearsing them, that's when they took shape. . it wasn't really a song until they all played it.”

When it came time to record the lead vocal, Chicago singer-bassist Peter Cetera was dealing with a challenging affliction. His jaw was wired shut. A few months earlier, he'd gotten into a brawl in Los Angeles with some marines at a Dodgers-Cubs baseball game. Cetera was cheering on his Chicago home team. The marines hated that the Cubs won, and they didn't care much for Cetera's long hair either. They broke his jaw in three places, and intensive care doctors had to wire it shut so it could heal.

“When they cut the wires off, I was afraid of my jaw sticking open again, so I don't really open my mouth a lot when I sing,” Cetera said in 2009.

Cetera clenched teeth vocal on 25 or 6 to 4 definitely gives the lyrics a kind of angst and urgency. Matching the mood, guitarist Terry Kath tore loose with an extended fuzz-wah solo that became a benchmark of early '70s lead breaks. In 2021, Guitar World ranked it at #22 of best wah solos of all time .

25 or 6 to 4 went Top 5 and helped Chicago's second release, a self-titled double album, go platinum. It was also the first time the band used their cursive logo on a sleeve.

Its popularity was helped by one of those random rumours that would sometimes swirl around songs in the '60s and '70s. In this case, the title supposedly referred to an acid trip. “6 to 4” was a street nickname of LSD, meaning if you dropped a tab at 6pm, it would wear off by 4am.

The song's longevity has proved much sturdier than an acid trip. Aside from being a closer in Chicago's live set, it has appeared in the video game Rock Band 3 , the TV series King of the Hill and the movie I, Tonya . But it has lived its most robust life in the repertoires of high school and college marching bands across America, where after fifty years, it's still a staple at football and baseball games.

Comments / 5

Elizabeth Chabot Dickey
4d ago

I was first introduced to this song... in my high school marching/pep band, so yeah... but 30 years later it's still a fave!! love this story!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CHICAGO READER

Farewell to Dave’s Records

In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Catching up with retired anchor Mark Suppelsa

This year WGN celebrates 75 years on the air! And to celebrate each week we are chatting with some of the notable people who helped make us Chicago’s Very Own. Mark Suppelsa ended his nearly 40-year news career in 2017 after nearly a decade here at the old number nine. Mark joins us now from Montana.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Chicago museums' FREE days for 2023

Chicago is rich in award-winning museums and, many of them, you can experience for FREE! Below is a great list of Chicago's free museum days for 2023, plus some other museums that are free all year long. Also, for more ways to save, check out the Chicago CityPASS or Go Chicago Card, which offers admission to several Chicago museums and attractions for one discounted price.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
Food Beast

Treat Yourself To Chicago’s Secret $100 Old Fashioned

You’ve given all the gifts and decked all the halls, now it’s time to "treat yo self" like Tom Haverford. If you’re in Chicago or will be in that area, I suggest going to Grill on 21, located in the Loop, and ordering the $100 Old Fashion. This is on some true if you know, you know vibe, as this opulent cocktail is not on the menu, but like Prego, it’s in there.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pizza shop owner thought going cashless would deter burglars; but it didn't work

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: they thought not taking cash would protect them from burglars, but they got hit anyway. A popular Edgewater pizzeria was damaged and burglarized this week, as Chicago police warn about a rise in such crimes. George's Deep Dish makes it clear there is no cash on site, posting signs attesting to that fact, but they still got hit, and it cost the small business in Edgewater a pretty penny in damages. "It's the last call you wanna get in the middle of the night," owner George Bumbaris said. Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing...
CHICAGO, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Jaycees seek bands to submit availability to perform for 2023 Last Fling

Above / From now through Jan. 31, 2023, groups such as 16 Candles are welcome to submit applications to play Labor Day Weekend at the 2023 Last Fling in downtown Naperville. (Photo courtesy Karen Coleman for Naperville Jaycees) The Naperville Jaycees Last Fling is ready to rock and currently is...
NAPERVILLE, IL
wjol.com

Chicagoland Speedway Set to Host First-Ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Round

Chicagoland Speedway will host a first of its kind event in 2023. The SuperMotocross League announced that zMAX Dragway and Chicagoland Speedway will host the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Rounds in September after the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship both conclude. SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff...
JOLIET, IL
Louder

Louder

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy