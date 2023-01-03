ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
KHON2

Flood-hit Pakistan to seek $16B at next week’s conference

ISLAMABAD (AP) — With the United Nations at its side, Pakistan is expected to seek $16.3 billion in aid from the international community for reconstruction for millions of climate-induced flood victims next week in Geneva, officials said Thursday. Monday’s conference, jointly hosted by the world body and Pakistan, is...

