Russell Westbrook Made Millions in Profit When Selling His Glass-Like Mansion With Gorgeous Modern Touches — See Inside!

Los Angeles Laker Russell Westbrook has already found his new home, but his prior residence just made him a pretty penny. His Brentwood mansion, which he listed for $30 million, sold for $25 million recently — and before you feel too bad for him, the athlete made about a $5 million profit. He and wife Nina Earl purchased the property, which was brand new back in 2018, for $19.8 million.
Private house with public porch toilet hits market for $150K in cash

Exhibitionists will love this listing.  A three-bedroom property asking $150,000 for sale in the United Kingdom has gone viral for the unique placement of one of its bathrooms.  Just outside Manchester, in the English town of Failsworth, this quaint brick home seems normal enough — with black window cornices, paned glass windows and decently sized bedrooms. And then there’s the toilet on the porch.  Described in the listing as “a downstairs external W.C.,” the bizarre bathroom setup is located in a windowed chamber within the back garden, which anyone could look right into. Although the windows aren’t floor-to-ceiling, they wrap around the corner...
Sylvester Stallone Lists Hidden Hills Compound for $22.5 Million

Sylvester Stallone has had a busy year in real estate. The Rocky actor kicked off 2022 by selling his Mediterranean-Style Beverly Hills abode to Adele for $58 million–one of the priciest celebrity real estate transactions of the year. A couple of months later, he spent $18 million on a Hidden Hills compound that he is now returning to the market with a $22.5 million asking price, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Is Betting on the Luxury Market, as He Unloads $300 Million in Personal Real Estate

Casino mogul Steve Wynn is putting his Sun Valley, Idaho, homes on the market as he looks to sell a huge swath of his personal real estate for close to $300 million. Mr. Wynn is listing two adjacent Sun Valley properties for $27 million, after listing a Palm Beach residence for $78.5 million and a New York City penthouse for $90 million. In addition, a $100 million Beverly Hills, Calif., estate he listed last year is still on the market. He sold his Las Vegas, Nev., home for $17.5 million in June, records show.
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop

You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
Couple’s Murphy Bed Tiny Home on Oregon Coast

Michele and Sue have always loved tiny homes, but they weren’t quite sure how to make one work. They had been living in Panama during the lockdowns of 2020, and soon realized they would like to be Stateside again. After some late-night YouTube-ing, Sue came across Tiny Tranquility and knew it was the perfect fit for them.
Attention Collectors! This Artsy $6.5 Million Westchester Compound Comes With a 70-Piece Sculpture Park

For art collectors Sherry and Joel Mallin, their Westchester compound is a bit like living in a museum. Now, the couple’s prized piece of real estate is up for grabs and surprise, there’s no shortage of space to showcase your artworks.   The Mallin’s longtime residence spans 14 bucolic acres in New York’s exclusive Pound Ridge enclave. Known as Buckthorn, it comprises a whopping eight total structures. There’s everything from a circa 1930s estate to a secondary lake house, not to mention two charming guest cottages, a caretaker’s home and two garages. Also on-site are an in-ground pool, a 9,200-square-foot art barn, along with the property’s artsy...
