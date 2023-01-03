Exhibitionists will love this listing. A three-bedroom property asking $150,000 for sale in the United Kingdom has gone viral for the unique placement of one of its bathrooms. Just outside Manchester, in the English town of Failsworth, this quaint brick home seems normal enough — with black window cornices, paned glass windows and decently sized bedrooms. And then there’s the toilet on the porch. Described in the listing as “a downstairs external W.C.,” the bizarre bathroom setup is located in a windowed chamber within the back garden, which anyone could look right into. Although the windows aren’t floor-to-ceiling, they wrap around the corner...

