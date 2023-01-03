Read full article on original website
NME
Måneskin’s Damiano David shaves head before Tom Morello collab drops
Måneskin frontman Damiano David has shaved his head in preparation for the band’s upcoming collaboration with Tom Morello. As announced last month, the Italian glam-rockers have teamed-up with the Rage Against The Machine guitarist on a new single called ‘Gossip’, which is due for release next Friday (January 13).
NME
Miley Cyrus announces eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ – check out the official trailer below. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ is due to arrive on March 10 via Columbia – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. Miley Cyrus: her best...
NME
Peter Gabriel shares rousing new single ‘Panopticom’ from forthcoming album ‘i/o’
Peter Gabriel has shared his first single in seven years, ‘Panopticom’. The former Genesis singer and solo artist has teamed up with Brian Eno, bassist Tony Levin, drummer Manu Katché, and guitarist David Rhodes for the track, the first from his forthcoming solo album ‘i/o’. You can listen to it below.
NME
New song by Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper and more coming
Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry and Cyndi Lauper are among the artists to have teamed up on a new song called ‘Gonna Be You’. The collaborative track was written by Diane Warren for the upcoming film 80 For Brady, which stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and more. An official...
NME
BAFTA longlist: Janelle Monae, Austin Butler lead pre-nominations
BAFTA has released its longlist nomination for the 2023 ceremony, with Glass Onion actor Janelle Monae and Elvis star Austin Butler leading the pre-nominations. The longlist is not the finalised list for the February awards show, but it is an indicator of who might be the big winner at the 2023 BAFTAs. Monae has been nominated for best Supporting Actress for her role in 2022’s December smash, Glass Onion. Butler meanwhile is in the mix for best Leading Actor for his standout role as The King in last summer’s Elvis.
NME
Noah Schnapp of ‘Stranger Things’ has come out as gay
Noah Schnapp – best known for playing Will Byers on Stranger Things – has publicly come out as gay. The actor, 18, came out through a TikTok posted on Thursday (January 5). In it, Schnapp is lip-syncing to a TikTok by user @princessazula0, in which she says: “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious – and, quite frankly, will never be that serious. Never.” Schnapp added text above his lip-syncing, which read: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared for 18 years and all they said was ‘We know’.”
NME
Viral ‘Wednesday’ tattoo mocked for looking “more like Samuel L. Jackson”
A fan’s Wednesday Addams tattoo has gone viral after social media users noted that it looks more like Samuel L. Jackson than Jenna Ortega, the star of the hit Netflix series. An image of the artwork has received millions of views on Twitter, prompting a wave of amusing comments,...
NME
15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023
New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
NME
Wet Leg share Unknown Mortal Orchestra remix of ‘Chaise Longue’
Wet Leg have shared a remix of breakout single ‘Chaise Longue’ by New Zealand psychedelic rock band Unknown Mortal Orchestra – check it out below. Wet Leg released Chaise Longue in June 2021 as their debut single and the buzzy, indie anthem quickly went viral. The Isle...
NME
‘Stranger Things’ finale script will be “awful to film”, says Sadie Sink
The final episode of Stranger Things season five will “awful” to film, according to Max actor Sadie Sink. The actor has played Max Mayfield since 2017, making her first appearance in season two. Speaking about what the Netflix sci-fi hit means to her, as well as her feeling around the show’s end, Sink said it was going to “horrible” to say goodbye to Stranger Things.
NME
50 Cent announces “modern” ‘8 Mile’ TV series with Eminem’s blessing
50 Cent has announced plans to create a “modern” version of Eminem’s semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile. Released in 2002, 8 Mile starred Eminem as aspiring rapper B-Rabbit, alongside Kim Basinger, Brittany Murphy and Anthony Mackie. It was a critical and commercial success, and the accompanying soundtrack featured Eminem’s iconic track ‘Lose Yourself’.
NME
‘Wednesday’ star Emma Myers reveals she’s a massive SEVENTEEN fan
Wednesday star Emma Myers has revealed she is a massive fan of K-Pop band SEVENTEEN. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Enid Sinclair actress opened up about her fondness for the group, while also explaining the reason for their name. “There are thirteen of them,” she began,...
NME
Netflix share ‘Wednesday’ season two teaser featuring Jenna Ortega
Wednesday was one of the sure-fire hits of 2022 for Netflix, and it seems plans are already afoot to launch season two of the spooky drama. Wednesday worked very well for the streaming giant. Various feather’s in the cap of showrunners include: the fact the show officially racked up 341.2million hours of viewing worldwide in its opening week; fans making a social media campaign to ship unlikely friends Wednesday and Enid into a couple; and, the final episode launching a viral sensation dance.
NME
Nirvana, The Supremes, Nile Rodgers and more for lifetime achievement Grammys
The Recording Academy has announced that Nirvana, The Supremes and Nile Rodgers amongst others will be receiving lifetime achievement Grammys at this year’s ceremony. Ma Rainey, Slick Rick, Bobby McFerrin, and Heart’s Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson will also be taking home Grammys in recognition of their long and successful careers. Some of these awards, for Kurt Cobain, Ma Rainey and The Supremes’ Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard, will be posthumous [as The Hollywood Reporter points out].
NME
eaJ releases ‘Visions’, a song collaboration with ‘Valorant’
Former Day6 vocalist and K-pop idol eaJ (real name Jae Park) has released ‘Visions’, a collaboration with online video game Valorant and artist development company Safari Riot. eaJ’s newest release, which came out earlier today (January 6), was accompanied by a video featuring Valorant agents Sage and Omen...
NME
Watch the first trailer for ‘Renfield’ starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult
The first trailer for the Dracula-themed action comedy Renfield has been released (see below). The film stars Nicholas Hoult as the titular Renfield, the tormented servant of Nicolas Cage‘s Dracula, as well as Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, and Adrian Martinez in supporting roles. The film is a modern riff on...
NME
Willow shares in-studio snap with St. Vincent
Willow Smith has shared a picture from the studio featuring St. Vincent, leading many fans to believe a collaboration is in the works. The photo, which was shared on Willow’s instagram, sees St. Vincent adjusting some recording equipment. “Circutcircus <>” Willow captioned the post, with St. Vincent replying to...
NME
Lewis Capaldi reveals pseudonyms for “dud” songwriting credits
Lewis Capaldi has revealed the two pseudonyms he uses for occasional songwriting credits – Anita Jobby and Sooka Phatwan – which he uses for songs that he considers to be “duds”. Capaldi joked about the fake names in a new appearance on The Graham Norton Show,...
NME
Choir Of Young Believers’ Jannis Noya Makrigiannis dies aged 39
Jannis Noya Makrigiannis, the founder and frontman of Copenhagen-based Choir Of Young Believers, has died at the age of 39. The musician’s death was confirmed by the band’s label Ghostly International, who posted in a statement that he had died late last year following a brief illness. “We...
NME
Celine Dion fans launch protest following snub from viral “greatest singers of all time” list
A group of dedicated Celine Dion fans have launched a protest outside the offices of Rolling Stone, after the singer was omitted from their recent list of the 200 greatest singers. The viral list, which was shared earlier in the week, is topped by Aretha Franklin. The likes of Whitney...
