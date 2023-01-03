Read full article on original website
Novak Djokovic battles back from the brink to lift Adelaide title
Novak Djokovic warmed up for his Australian Open return by saving a championship point en route to clinching the Adelaide International title with a thrilling victory over American Sebastian Korda.The Serbian looked in danger of slipping to a surprise defeat before triumphing 6-7 (8) 7-6 (3) 6-4 in a gruelling three hours and nine minutes to extend his winning streak in Australia to 34 matches, dating back to 2019.Djokovic was deported from the country ahead of the 2022 Australian Open as a risk to public health because of his refusal to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.9️⃣2️⃣ trophies and counting 🙌🇷🇸🏆@DjokerNole downs...
Novak Djokovic sees off Sebastian Korda to win Adelaide International title
Shiffrin matches Vonn's World Cup record with win No. 82
KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia — (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin matched Lindsey Vonn's women's World Cup skiing record with her 82nd win Sunday. Shiffrin led from start to finish to win a giant slalom and can now break Vonn’s mark in a night slalom scheduled for Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday.
