ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Recalling Benedict’s grace but also the storms of his papacy

By VICTOR L. SIMPSON
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46nQ2z_0k1do96k00

ROME — (AP) — Flying back to Rome from Beirut in September 2012, I was escorted down the aisle to the first-class section of the papal plane and seated beside Pope Benedict XVI.

The pope, then 85, looked and sounded weary. He had just completed a delicate, two-day visit to Lebanon as civil war raged in neighboring Syria.

It was my 92nd such trip: The first was with Pope John Paul II, the master of papal globe-trotting, and then over the past eight years with Benedict.

Because I was planning to retire, Benedict’s trip to Beirut was to be my last, and Vatican officials thought I should share the moment with him.

What I didn’t know at the time was that it was to be his last trip, too. In a few months, he would become the first pope to resign in 600 years.

On that flight, Benedict was clearly tired, but he remained as congenial as always.

“Congratulations on your retirement,’’ he said in a soft voice, speaking in his German-accented Italian that often made Italians chuckle.

When I told him that I had covered the Vatican for more than 30 years, he looked surprised. He sounded wistful as he said my retirement “is much deserved.”

I have always wondered whether our encounter led him to think about any plans of his own that he had not yet revealed to the world. The retirement date that he announced later was Feb. 28 — the exact date that I had chosen to retire.

On the plane, Benedict appeared pleased with our chat and seemed to be in no rush to end it — it was his aides who motioned to me that it was time to return to my seat.

“Gracious” is always a word I associate with Benedict, who was perpetually ready to shake hands and say something appropriate for the occasion.

In the Netflix drama “The Two Popes,” Benedict, as played by Anthony Hopkins, is depicted as uncompromising in his belief that the survival of the Roman Catholic Church can only be ensured by a return to its core principles.

Yet in his own way, Benedict was a revolutionary.

He was one to stand his ground and not back down, whatever outside pressures he came under. But he also seemed almost oblivious to the storms he would create.

When the inevitable questions arose about his past in Nazi Germany, he could point out he had covered that territory in several interviews done years before becoming pope: his mandatory membership in the Hitler Youth as a teenager; being drafted into the military near the end of the war; his desertion and surrender to the Americans.

He thus avoided controversies faced by others who were less honest about their histories. That certainly smoothed the way for his papal visits to the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz, to Israel and to synagogues in Rome and New York.

It was fascinating to hear him chat in German with Rabbi Arthur Schneirer, the Vienna-born rabbi, during a stop at New York’s Park East Synagogue. They sounded like two old friends.

In one of the major crises of his papacy, a speech aimed at promoting tolerance among religions ended up provoking anger — and even some violence — in the Islamic community.

In a 2006 speech at Regensburg University in Germany, where he once served as a professor of theology, Benedict quoted a 14th-century Byzantine emperor who called Islam “evil and inhumane, such as his (the Prophet Muhammad’s) command to spread by the sword the faith he preached.”

The remarks drew swift condemnation in the Muslim world, but Benedict appeared surprised that what he saw as a scholarly discourse could create such rancor.

He said he “deeply regretted” that some took offense, but that he needed to insist that religion can never be a motivation for violence.

Years later, his former spokesman, the Rev. Federico Lombardi, said Benedict knew exactly what he meant with his remark.

When Benedict made his first trip to Africa, a French reporter asked in a news conference aboard the flight to Cameroon in 2009 whether condoms could play a role in fighting HIV.

“On the contrary, it (condom use) increases the problem,” he said.

Journalists and others on the plane were baffled by the response, which contradicted the views of health workers and many of his own priests battling the disease on the continent.

He backtracked a bit a year later, saying that condom use could be a first step toward a more moral behavior to prevent the spread of HIV.

It was the kind of clarification that was a sign of the lingering confusion and Vatican infighting that marked Benedict’s papacy.

In the years after his resignation, Benedict turned increasingly fragile and remained out of public view in a monastery inside the walls of Vatican City. He mainly devoted himself to prayer.

But his contributions to the church, which included opening the way for Pope Francis, were not forgotten by his Argentine successor. In 2021, when Benedict was 94, Francis issued a public thank you to the German on the 70th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood.

“To you Benedict, dear father and brother, goes our affection, our gratitude and our closeness,” Francis said.

___

Victor L. Simpson covered the Vatican for The Associated Press from his arrival as a correspondent in Rome in 1972 to his retirement as Italy bureau chief in 2013. During that period, he covered the final months of Pope Paul VI, the 33-day tenure of Pope John Paul I, and the papacies of St. John Paul II and Benedict XVI, including 92 of their trips abroad.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at https://apnews.com/hub/pope-benedict-xvi

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Public now can see Benedict's tomb at St. Peter's Basilica

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — The public can now visit the tomb of Pope Benedict XVI in the grottoes under St. Peter’s Basilica. The pontiff was buried on Jan. 5 immediately following a funeral in St. Peter’s Square. Benedict’s tomb lies in the grottoes under the basilica’s main floor.
KRMG

Seoul: Kim's daughter reveal hints at prolonged family rule

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s disclosure of his daughter in recent public events was likely an attempt to show his people that one of his children would one day inherit his power in what would be the country’s third hereditary power transfer, South Korea’s spy service told lawmakers Thursday.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Putin orders 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to mark Orthodox Christmas

LONDON — Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine after the head of the Orthodox Church called for a Christmas truce, the Kremlin said Thursday. Putin instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to introduce a ceasefire from noon on Friday, Jan. 6, until midnight on Saturday,...
KRMG

Sinking land forces hundreds to leave Indian temple town

LUCKNOW, India — (AP) — Authorities in an Indian Himalayan town have stopped construction activities and started moving hundreds of people to temporary shelters after a temple collapsed and cracks appeared in over 600 houses because of sinking of land, officials said Saturday. Residents of Joshimath town in...
KRMG

Harry’s claim he killed 25 in Afghanistan draws anger, worry

LONDON — (AP) — In a book full of startling revelations, Prince Harry's assertion that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan is one of the most striking — and has drawn criticism from both enemies and allies. In his memoir, “Spare,” Harry says he killed more than...
KRMG

On eve of Biden's border visit, migrants fear new rules

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — Several hundred people marched through the streets of El Paso Saturday afternoon, and when they arrived at a group of migrants huddling outside a church, they sang to them "no estan solos" — "you are not alone." Around 300 migrants have...
EL PASO, TX
KRMG

Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's president praised the United States for including tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are "exactly what is needed" for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces, even as both sides celebrated Orthodox Christmas on Saturday.
KRMG

Famed US lawyer, defender of Israel, opposes legal overhaul

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Prominent U.S. lawyer Alan Dershowitz, long a staunch defender of Israel's policies on the international stage, said Sunday he cannot defend sweeping judicial reforms planned by Israel's new government. The proposals call for an overhaul aimed at curbing the powers of the...
KRMG

Kishida highlights security concerns on trip to Europe, US

TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida begins a weeklong trip Monday to strengthen military ties with Europe and Britain and bring into focus the Japan-U.S. alliance at a summit in Washington, as Japan breaks from its postwar restraint to take on more offensive roles with an eye toward China.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

UN envoy meets with Afghan higher-ed chief over ban on women

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — A top U.N. envoy met with the Taliban-led Afghan government’s higher education minister Saturday to discuss the ban on women attending universities. Markus Potzel is the first international official to meet with him since the ban was introduced last month. Taliban authorities...
KRMG

Team USA beats Italy to win inaugural United Cup

SYDNEY — (AP) — The United States claimed the inaugural United Cup on Sunday in convincing fashion with an overpowering display over Italy in the final of the mixed teams event. No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz gave the U.S. an unassailable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five matchup when edging...
KRMG

Thousands of Israelis protest new government's policies

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Thousands of Israelis took to the streets Saturday evening to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government that opponents say threaten democracy and freedoms. The protesters gathered in the central city of Tel Aviv days after the most right-wing...
KRMG

South Africa's ruling ANC party fetes 111th anniversary

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party marked its 111th anniversary Sunday with celebratory events in Mangaung, Free State province, where the organization was founded in 1912. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was re-elected as the ANC party leader at a national conference in...
KRMG

UK palace allies push back against Prince Harry's claims

LONDON — (AP) — Allies of Britain's royal family pushed back Saturday against claims made by Prince Harry in his new memoir, which paints the monarchy as a cold and callous institution that failed to nurture or support him. Buckingham Palace hasn't officially commented on the book. But...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Serbia says KFOR rejected its forces' return to Kosovo

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo have rejected a demand from Serbia that its security forces be allowed to return to the breakaway province amid ongoing tensions, Serbia's president said on Sunday. The KFOR peacekeepers, who deployed in Kosovo in 1999 after the NATO alliance's...
KRMG

UN rights chief calls for probe into Burkina Faso killings

BERLIN — (AP) — The head of the United Nations human rights office called Saturday for a prompt, transparent investigation into the deaths of at least 28 people whose bodies were found in northwest Burkina Faso last month. Volker Türk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said...
KRMG

Ex-Pentagon intelligence analyst who spied for Cuba freed

FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — A former U.S. defense intelligence analyst who was convicted of spying for Cuba more than 20 years ago has been released from a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas. Ana Belen Montes, 65, was released Friday, Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman Scott...
FORT WORTH, TX
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
114K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy