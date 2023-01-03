ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FTX asset sales challenged by U.S. Trustee: Report

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX's plans to sell its digital currency futures and clearinghouse LedgerX, among other businesses, were challenged by the U.S. Trustee on Jan. 7, according to Reuters. As per the filing, U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara called for an independent investigation before any sale, claiming that valuable information related...
US authorities to intensify scrutiny of crypto industry in 2023

Fourteen years after Bitcoin’s genesis block launched a profound disruption in financial services and other industries through the rise of blockchain technology, United States authorities are finally becoming more interested in cryptocurrencies’ future and economic impact. On Dec. 14, the Financial Accounting Standards Board discussed new accounting and...
Huobi net outflows crossed over 60M within the past 24 hours: Report

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has seen over $94.2 million dollars in net outflows within the past week. Within the past 24 hours alone, approximately $60 million has flowed out of the exchange, according to crypto analytics company Nansen. Nansen also reported that a significant portion of withdrawals were in Tether (USDT),...
FTX collapse may boost 'further trust' in crypto ecosystem — Nomura exec

The winds of crypto winter may be still blowing, but it doesn't seem to be stopping venture capital firms from piling into cryptocurrencies. In fact, recent events influenced by the bear market, such as the collapse of FTX, could bring "further trust into the ecosystem," according to Jez Mohideen, co-founder and CEO at Laser Digital, the recently launched digital assets arm of the Asian giant Nomura Holdings.
Doubts mount over Huobi’s future as harsh layoff rumors denied

Update: Huobi later confirmed it plans to lay off up to 20% of its workforce, adding that the said plan is not implemented yet. Speculation on Twitter that crypto exchange Huobi has laid off staff and shuttered internal communications have prompted the community to advise users to withdraw funds, despite an adviser to the exchange denying the rumors.
$3.9 billion lost in the cryptocurrency market in 2022: Report

Immunefi, a bug bounty and security services platform for the Web3 ecosystem, published a report on Jan. 6 revealing that the crypto industry lost a total of 3.9 billion dollars in 2022. According to the report, hacks were found to be the main cause of the losses, accounting for 95.6%...
MetaMask removes Wyre from aggregators amid shutdown reports

Crypto wallet MetaMask is ending support for services of Wyre crypto payment platform amid reports of Wyre planning to shut down operations soon. MetaMask took to Twitter on Jan. 5 to announce that it has removed Wyre from its mobile aggregator, which allows users to buy crypto directly through its digital wallet.
Hedge funds subpoenaed by U.S. prosecutors as Binance probe unfolds: Report

United States prosecutors are investigating hedge funds' relationships with cryptocurrency exchange Binance for money-laundering violations. According to anonymous sources cited by the Washington Post, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Washington in Seattle subpoenaed investment firms to provide records of communications with Binance in the past months.
SEATTLE, WA
Fidelity downsizes value of its Twitter holdings

Investment firm Fidelity has written down the value of its initial stake in Twitter following its funding of Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform. According to a filing from the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund in November 2022, the firm has written down the carrying value of its Twitter investment by more than 50%. The filing was first reported by Axios.
MyEtherWallet CEO talks about the future of crypto self-custody

In the third episode of the Hashing It Out podcast, Cointelegraph’s Elisha Owusu Akyaw discusses the future of noncustodial cryptocurrency wallets with Kosala Hemachandra, CEO of MyEtherWallet. Recent issues with centralized platforms have put the spotlight on decentralized applications (DApps), and self-custody — where users keep their funds completely...
Singapore’s lobbyists oppose proposed blanket ban on lending crypto tokens

A crypto lobbying group based in Singapore has voiced its opposition to the proposal from the central bank to prohibit crypto firms from lending crypto tokens. On Oct. 26, Singapore’s central bank issued consultation papers and proposed banning digital payment token service providers from offering “any credit facility” to consumers, including both fiat and cryptocurrencies. However, the Blockchain Association of Singapore (BAS) believes it may be overly restrictive.
2023 could be a rocky year for crypto venture investments: Galaxy Research

Last year was a big one for crypto venture capital despite multiple high-profile meltdowns and the FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) tsunami that followed. However, the funds may not flow as easily this year, a crypto researcher warns. The number of deals and amount invested by venture firms into Web3...
With 2022 gone for good, what will 2023 bring to the crypto market?

If 2022 was any kind of template for gauging what the crypto market might offer for investors going forward, it proved to be terribly difficult to predict. The space saw a brutal shock to the global crypto market capitalization, which fell just over 60% from $2.2 trillion to about $797 billion year to date. It also saw the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, BTC and ETH, fall by 64% and 67%, respectively, during the same time frame, with the concurrent slide in the alt market too.
Three Arrows Capital founders subpoenaed on Twitter

Three Arrows Capital (3AC) founders Zhu Su and Kyle Davies were subpoenaed on Twitter on Jan. 5 after the liquidators were granted permission from Singaporea authorities following a United States bankruptcy court order, according to information given to Cointelegraph by advisory firm Teneo. In the case of Davies, the Southern...
NEW YORK STATE
Marathon Digital experiments with overclocking to increase competitive advantage

One of the largest Bitcoin (BTC) mining operations in North America, Marathon Digital Holdings, has shared in an update that it has been experimenting with overclocking to increase its competitive advantage in the BTC mining industry. Overclocking is the practice of increasing the clock speed of a computer’s central processing...
US authorities are turning their attention to FTX’s Nishad Singh: Report

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission and prosecutors are reportedly investigating former FTX engineering director Nishad Singh for potentially having a role in defrauding investors and users. According to a Jan. 5 report from Bloomberg, U.S. officials are looking at individuals in former FTX...
FTX, Bahamian FTX DM reach agreement on info sharing, disposition of property, assets

The FTX Debtors, made up of FTX and its affiliated debtors, and FTX Digital Markets (FTX DM), the Bahamian subsidiary of FTX, announced Jan. 6 that they have reached a cooperation agreement regarding the FTX Debtors’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy case in Delaware and the provisional liquidation of FTX DM in the Bahamas.

