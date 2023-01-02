Read full article on original website
Sharon F. Cooper
Sharon F. Cooper, 76, of Galesville, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. Sharon was born November 24, 1945, in Trempealeau, to Albert and Margaret (Lebakken) Towner. She was welcomed by her older sister, Thea (Loren) McRae and older brother, Thurman (Janice) Towner. She graduated from Trempealeau High School in 1963. Sharon married Steven Cooper, October 9, 1965.
LaVerne “Butch” J. Feuling Jr.
We are sad to announce the passing of LaVerne J. Feuling Jr., 57, of Winona, MN, who died October 8, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN, from a head injury due to a motor cycle accident. LaVerne, also called “Butch”, was born in Racine, and had a long-life companion,...
Laverne L. “Red” Marsolek
Laverne L. “Red” Marsolek, 80, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Tomah, after a battle with leukemia. Laverne was born August 26, 1942, to Leonard and Theresa Marsolek of Independence. He went into the U.S. Army from June 10, 1964, until June 1, 1966. Laverne married Sharon (Greenwold) Marsolek, and they had four children.
Debra “Debby” K. Nelson
Debra Kay Nelson, 67, of Blair, died Monday, September 26, 2022, in her home. Debra was born June 1, 1955, to Edgar and Ruth (Schmidt) Nelson in Arcadia. Debby graduated from Blair High School in 1974. She attended Wisconsin Rapids Technical School for early childhood care. Debby moved to Elgin, IL, where she worked for many years as a machine operator for Hoffer Plastics and at Walmart in St. Charles, IL. She was an active member of Community of Christ Church. Debby loved her collection of Elvis memorabilia, reading and jigsaw puzzles. She was an avid Packers fan. Debby loved Christmas, where she loved decorating, and buying & wrapping presents for family and friends.
Douglas “Doug” A. Fleming
Douglas A. Fleming passed away peacefully at home, October 19, 2022. Doug married the love of his life, Judy Hermann, in 1987. He was a proud member of the Trempealeau Lions Club, serving three terms as President and then as District Governer. Together, Doug and Judy enjoyed many trips, hunting, fishing and golf outings.
John T. Konter
John T. Konter, 75, of Independence, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. John was born on his family’s home farm in Waumandee, March 29, 1947, to Emil and Dorothy (Sluga) Konter. At an early age, John’s family moved to Independence where he graduated from high school with the Class of 1965. John was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam era. After his honorable discharge, John returned home to Independence and was united in marriage to Shirley Dubiel, July 4, 1970, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Together, the couple was blessed to share 52 years of marriage and raised four children.
Blair-Taylor wrestlers sixth in D3, AHS 13th in D2 at Northern Badger
Three Blair-Taylor wrestlers placed as they finished sixth in Division Three at the Northern Badger Classic at River Falls last Thursday and Friday. Arcadia also competed in the event and had one wrestler place as they were 13th in Divison Two. There were 45 teams competing in the tournament, with 15 in all three divisions.
Fall Creek cruises by Arcadia in girls hoops
The Arcadia Raiders shot just 28 percent from the floor in nonconference action last Tuesday, and turnovers sealed their fate in an 85-30 loss to Fall Creek in girls basketball. The Raiders are scheduled to visit Luther (3-7 overall, 2-1 Coulee Conference) this Friday. Fall Creek 85 Arcadia 30. A...
Norse girls cruise past Spring Valley
The Whitehall girls basketball team picked up its most lopsided win of the season in Spring Valley last Thursday. The Norse topped the Cardinals 62-42 to improve to 4-3 on the season. Defense was the key for the Norse as they held the Cardinals to 21 percent shooting from the...
Indees edge Houston in nonconference play
A strong performance from senior Ben Pyka helped the Independence boys basketball team pick up a road nonconference win last week Tuesday. Pyka put in an all-around performance with 25 points on eight-of-13 shooting while adding seven rebounds, five assists and five steals in his team’s 58-55 win. The...
Indees win two, Norse one at EC Holiday duals
The Independence/Gilmanton and Whitehall wrestling teams ran into some stiff competition at the Eau Claire Holiday Duals last Thursday. The Indees won two of their duals at the tournament and the Norse picked up one win. I/G finished 10th in the team standings and Whitehall was 14th. The Indees defeated...
Wildcats hold on to beat Cashton
The Blair-Taylor girls basketball team took a double-digit lead early and held on late to stay undefeated on the season. B-T took a 10-point lead in the opening minutes, but Cashton stuck around for most of the game. The Wildcats made shots down the stretch to pull away with an 11-point victory.
B-T offense explodes in upset over Cashton
The Blair-Taylor boys basketball team broke out offensively as they put up 44 points in the second half of an 80-73 win over Cashton. B-T coach Randy Storlie said the Eagles (4-2) received votes as one of the 10 best teams in Division Four in the most recent statewide polls, but his team overcame an early run before putting the game away late.
Indee girls fly past Panthers
If the Independence girls basketball team didn’t score a single point in the second half of its game against Gilmanton last week Tuesday, it still would’ve won by double digits. The Indees were in complete control from the opening tip as they cruised to a 60-17 Dairyland Conference...
Arcadia seeks grant, notes late mayor
The Arcadia council approved applying for a $1,200 state grant for a new election computer during a special meeting begun with a moment of silence for former mayor Rob Reichwein. Mayor Kevin Mayzek began last Wednesday’s special meeting with a moment for Reichwein, who was Arcadia’s mayor from 2016 through...
