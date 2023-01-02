John T. Konter, 75, of Independence, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. John was born on his family’s home farm in Waumandee, March 29, 1947, to Emil and Dorothy (Sluga) Konter. At an early age, John’s family moved to Independence where he graduated from high school with the Class of 1965. John was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam era. After his honorable discharge, John returned home to Independence and was united in marriage to Shirley Dubiel, July 4, 1970, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Together, the couple was blessed to share 52 years of marriage and raised four children.

