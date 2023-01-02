Joseph “Joe” Dale Lepley, 70, of Galesville, died peacefully, after a brief illness, August 31, 2022. Joe was born July 23, 1952, and was originally from Tulsa, OK, and graduated from Bishop Kelley High School in 1970. As a member of the cross country and track teams, he won several state championships at various distances, one of which was the 800-meter run. To this day, he still holds the school record in that event. He attended the University of Notre Dame and completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1975. Joe played lacrosse at Notre Dame and some of his fondest memories were the trips he enjoyed with fellow teammates competing against teams from the Midwest and the western US. After completing his Master of Education degree at the University of St. Thomas he began his teaching career at St. Mary’s grade school in Winona, MN.

