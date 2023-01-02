Read full article on original website
Raymond “Ray” “Bud” Scow
Raymond “Ray” “Bud” Scow, passed away at home, surrounded by family, October 13, 2022. Ray was born and raised in Arcadia. He felt such a deep connection to the town and its people that he moved back there after raising his daughters in Minnesota. A true craftsman, Ray worked as a pressman and had a life-long passion for woodworking. When he moved back to Arcadia, he built a home across from his mother’s. Ray lovingly tended his acreage with his tractors, filled his and his family’s homes with functional and beautiful custom wood creations and walked his dogs to the creek several times per day. Incredibly active his whole life, Ray also loved to ride his recumbent bike at Arcadia Memorial Park.
Sharon F. Cooper
Sharon F. Cooper, 76, of Galesville, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. Sharon was born November 24, 1945, in Trempealeau, to Albert and Margaret (Lebakken) Towner. She was welcomed by her older sister, Thea (Loren) McRae and older brother, Thurman (Janice) Towner. She graduated from Trempealeau High School in 1963. Sharon married Steven Cooper, October 9, 1965.
John T. Konter
John T. Konter, 75, of Independence, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. John was born on his family’s home farm in Waumandee, March 29, 1947, to Emil and Dorothy (Sluga) Konter. At an early age, John’s family moved to Independence where he graduated from high school with the Class of 1965. John was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam era. After his honorable discharge, John returned home to Independence and was united in marriage to Shirley Dubiel, July 4, 1970, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Together, the couple was blessed to share 52 years of marriage and raised four children.
Laverne L. “Red” Marsolek
Laverne L. “Red” Marsolek, 80, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Tomah, after a battle with leukemia. Laverne was born August 26, 1942, to Leonard and Theresa Marsolek of Independence. He went into the U.S. Army from June 10, 1964, until June 1, 1966. Laverne married Sharon (Greenwold) Marsolek, and they had four children.
Blair-Taylor wrestlers sixth in D3, AHS 13th in D2 at Northern Badger
Three Blair-Taylor wrestlers placed as they finished sixth in Division Three at the Northern Badger Classic at River Falls last Thursday and Friday. Arcadia also competed in the event and had one wrestler place as they were 13th in Divison Two. There were 45 teams competing in the tournament, with 15 in all three divisions.
Fall Creek cruises by Arcadia in girls hoops
The Arcadia Raiders shot just 28 percent from the floor in nonconference action last Tuesday, and turnovers sealed their fate in an 85-30 loss to Fall Creek in girls basketball. The Raiders are scheduled to visit Luther (3-7 overall, 2-1 Coulee Conference) this Friday. Fall Creek 85 Arcadia 30. A...
Indees edge Houston in nonconference play
A strong performance from senior Ben Pyka helped the Independence boys basketball team pick up a road nonconference win last week Tuesday. Pyka put in an all-around performance with 25 points on eight-of-13 shooting while adding seven rebounds, five assists and five steals in his team’s 58-55 win. The...
Norse girls cruise past Spring Valley
The Whitehall girls basketball team picked up its most lopsided win of the season in Spring Valley last Thursday. The Norse topped the Cardinals 62-42 to improve to 4-3 on the season. Defense was the key for the Norse as they held the Cardinals to 21 percent shooting from the...
Arcadia seeks grant, notes late mayor
The Arcadia council approved applying for a $1,200 state grant for a new election computer during a special meeting begun with a moment of silence for former mayor Rob Reichwein. Mayor Kevin Mayzek began last Wednesday’s special meeting with a moment for Reichwein, who was Arcadia’s mayor from 2016 through...
Indees win two, Norse one at EC Holiday duals
The Independence/Gilmanton and Whitehall wrestling teams ran into some stiff competition at the Eau Claire Holiday Duals last Thursday. The Indees won two of their duals at the tournament and the Norse picked up one win. I/G finished 10th in the team standings and Whitehall was 14th. The Indees defeated...
Indee girls fly past Panthers
If the Independence girls basketball team didn’t score a single point in the second half of its game against Gilmanton last week Tuesday, it still would’ve won by double digits. The Indees were in complete control from the opening tip as they cruised to a 60-17 Dairyland Conference...
