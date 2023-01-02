Raymond “Ray” “Bud” Scow, passed away at home, surrounded by family, October 13, 2022. Ray was born and raised in Arcadia. He felt such a deep connection to the town and its people that he moved back there after raising his daughters in Minnesota. A true craftsman, Ray worked as a pressman and had a life-long passion for woodworking. When he moved back to Arcadia, he built a home across from his mother’s. Ray lovingly tended his acreage with his tractors, filled his and his family’s homes with functional and beautiful custom wood creations and walked his dogs to the creek several times per day. Incredibly active his whole life, Ray also loved to ride his recumbent bike at Arcadia Memorial Park.

