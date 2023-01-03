Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Anti-Bibi resistance playing with fire
Like the Democrats who went into the streets in their millions the weekend Donald Trump was inaugurated president in January 2017, Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s foes clearly intend to act as a “resistance,” rather than a loyal opposition. Netanyahu and his right-wing and religious coalition partners...
Cleveland Jewish News
US accuses Israel of ‘exacerbating tensions’ which could ‘lead to violence’
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price this week accused Israel of actions that could provoke Palestinian violence. “We are deeply concerned by the visit of the Israeli minister at the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif. This visit has the potential of exacerbating tensions and lead to violence,” Price said. On Tuesday,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid plans US trip to rally Jewish groups against Netanyahu
Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to visit the U.S. to mobilize the Jewish community against the Netanyahu-led government. Lapid came in for condemnation from government members following the reports that he will try to enlist U.S. groups in his domestic political battles. Lapid already has...
Cleveland Jewish News
Letters slam major Jewish organizations for criticizing Netanyahu government
The Eretz HaKodesh and Coalition for Jewish Values organizations criticized a letter — written by The Jewish Federations of North America, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Hayesod and the World Zionist Organization — which expressed concerns over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government. Netanyahu’s cabinet was...
Cleveland Jewish News
UN Security Council to meet on Israeli minister’s stroll around Judaism’s holiest site
The United Nations Security Council was set to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon to discuss Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. The United Arab Emirates submitted a request for the meeting on behalf of the Arab League and at the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gantz, Lapid call for inclusion in planned judicial reform
National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz on Thursday called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to include opposition factions in the process of implementing the new government’s judicial reform. “We are in a real emergency, and therefore I call on Prime Minister Netanyahu to make a decision: Negotiation or confrontation,”...
Cleveland Jewish News
Former Massachusetts lawmaker under fire for accusing Israel of ‘being on a mission to kill Palestinians’
A former Massachusetts state legislator is being condemned by Jewish and Zionist organizations for accusing Israel of “being on a mission to kill Palestinians.”. During her final week in office, Democratic Rep. Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, who represents the fourth Essex district in the northeastern part of the state, took to Twitter on Dec. 29 to attack Israel and its new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘I’m tired of memorials for dead Jews’
Will the discontent with Israel’s new government lead to a sea change in the relationship between the Jewish state and American Jews?. JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin believes that while there are endemic problems that are undermining support for Israel in the United States, especially among younger Jews, worries that Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s right-wing/religious party coalition will create a permanent breach with either the U.S. government or American Jewry are overblown.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s longest-serving security prisoner released after completing 40-year sentence
The Israel Prisons Service on Thursday released the country’s longest-serving security prisoner, Karim Younis, an Arab Israeli jailed for murdering Israel Defense Forces Cpl. Avraham Bromberg in the Golan Heights in 1980. Under directives from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Younis, who had completed a 40-year jail term, was...
Cleveland Jewish News
The lobbying challenges
The new government taking shape in Israel is posing unprecedented challenges for its American friends and supporters. It is easily the most ultranationalist and ultrareligious in the nearly 75-year history of the Jewish state, and it won’t get the unconditional support some of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s supporters demand and expect from the Diaspora.
Cleveland Jewish News
Meet Amichai Chikli, Israel’s new Diaspora minister, who opposes BDS and Reform Judaism
(JTA) – The Israeli ministry responsible for engaging with the half of the world’s Jews who don’t live in Israel has gotten a new name — and a leader who disdains the values of many American Jews. Amichai Chikli announced during his swearing-in ceremony Monday that...
Cleveland Jewish News
Making good on campaign vow, Netanyahu government introduces bill to diminish Israel’s top court
(JTA) — Israel’s new government is wasting little time before following through on a central promise made by its leading politicians: to reshape the country’s judiciary and give lawmakers more power over it. Yariv Levin, the newly appointed justice minister, on Wednesday announced planned legislation that would...
Cleveland Jewish News
Why Israel’s new right-wing leaders started out by making disposable plates inexpensive again
TEL AVIV (JTA) — Devora Zien’s tiny apartment in Bnei Brak runs like a factory, but, she admits, not a very smooth one. With 12 mouths to feed three times a day, single-use plasticware is a basic necessity, she says. So when Israel’s then-Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman increased taxes on disposables in 2021, Zien said she was “in total shock.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel revokes entry permits of PA officials who welcomed terrorist home
The Israeli Defense Ministry has revoked the entry permits of three senior Palestinian Authority officials after they participated in a homecoming ceremony for a convicted terrorist released from prison last week. The three officials, including an assistant to P.A. chief Mahmoud Abbas, arrived in the Arab Israeli town of Ar’ara,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden compares asylum seekers at US border to Jews escaping Nazi Germany
In a speech on border security and enforcement Thursday, President Joe Biden compared asylum seekers at America’s southern border to Jews fleeing Nazi Germany. The remark came in response to a question about whether Biden viewed migration as a human right. “Well I think it is a human right...
Cleveland Jewish News
United Hatzalah volunteer injured in stoning near Tekoa
A United Hatzalah volunteer ambulance driver was lightly injured on Thursday in a stoning near Tekoa, in the Gush Etzion region of Judea. The driver, Rachel Chuna, was treated at the scene. The ambulance’s front windshield was smashed in the incident. “As I was driving past the Arab village...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli delegation in UAE to prep for Negev Forum parley
Israeli officials departed for the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for three days of meetings to prepare for the next installment of the Negev Forum, slated for the spring in Morocco. The forum held its first major event last March in Sde Boker in Israel’s Negev Desert, which was attended...
Cleveland Jewish News
Indian FM urges taking ‘cooperation forward’ in call with Israeli counterpart
Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Thursday phoned his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen to congratulate him on assuming his post. “Look forward to partnering [with Cohen] in taking our cooperation forward. Value his many insights, including on economy and security,” Jaishankar wrote in a follow-up Twitter post. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Harvard denies fellowship to former HRW head over ‘anti-Israel bias’
Former Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth was denied a fellowship position at Harvard’s Kennedy School due to his “anti-Israel bias,” The Nation reported on Jan. 5. Roth was reportedly offered the position by Carr Center for Public Policy Executive Director Sushma Raman in May, and...
