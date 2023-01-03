Will the discontent with Israel’s new government lead to a sea change in the relationship between the Jewish state and American Jews?. JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin believes that while there are endemic problems that are undermining support for Israel in the United States, especially among younger Jews, worries that Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s right-wing/religious party coalition will create a permanent breach with either the U.S. government or American Jewry are overblown.

