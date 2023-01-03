ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian mistaken for Taylor Swift in ‘photoshopped’ photographs

By Ellie Muir
 5 days ago

Fans have mistaken Khloe Kardashian for Taylor Swift in a photograph posted to Instagram by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

In photos shared on Monday (2 January), 38-year-old Kardashian is dressed in Prada, sporting a new hairstyle cut into bangs, resembling Swift’s signature hairdo.

Fans flooded the comments, insisting that they mistook Kardashian for the “Anti-Hero” singer upon first glance.

“I thought it was Taylor Swift lol,” commented one follower.

Others agreed, echoing the comment: “Really thought this was Taylor swift.”

Fans also alleged that the photograph had been “airbrushed” and “photoshopped” pointing to Kardashian’s legs, which are said to be “miles long”.

“Taylor Swift or cartoon ????” commented one follower, another added: “Who is she?”

“Why would you even put your name on these photos? You look completely different,” one person said.

Others, however, praised the reality TV star: “Ohhh this is my favourite look”.

The Kardashian-Jenner family recently came under fire after fans accused them of airbrushing their family Christmas photos.

“Every single jawline is photoshopped,” claimed one fan at the time, saying that their heads looked “cut and pasted”.

However, the family later shut down the speculation by posting videos of them all posing together to the photograph in question.

The Independent has contacted Khloe Kardashian’s representative for comment.

Last week, Kardashian gave fans a rare glimpse at her four-month-old son on Instagram .

The Good American founder posted a glamorous photograph of her and her daughter True, four, wearing matching red dresses, with her baby son in one arm.

She donned a strapless red gown, diamond jewellery and transparent stiletto heels that showed off her matching red pedicure and manicure. Meanwhile, True wore a dress in the same red shade with silver trainers and a small handbag in the shape of Santa Claus.

In August, following the birth of her son, Khloe told ELLE that she “love[s] everything” about being a mother of two, “even the hard parts” .

She added: “Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift.”

dmvg
4d ago

OMG! Nothing like TS. Khloe doesn't even look like herself. Only she and her surgeon knows who he created her to look like.

Brenda Jackson
4d ago

lmao. she looks nothing like her. she should've never followed her 2 sisters and started getting surgery. she looked good the way she was before. she looked like a real person. i even watched their pointless show years ago only because Chloe was on it. she seemed so real and funny back then. now she's just another woman in the family with one too many surgeries. she even changed her personality and the way she talks. she changed it all to be like her sisters who are some of the most boring famous people on earth. and that's no reason for them to even be famous but they have fans for whatever reason. after all the surgery she's had she is starting to look like an alien like the rest of em. so sad

Onion Soup
4d ago

Khloe called the cops because she saw herself in a mirror and thought an intruder was in her house.

The Independent

