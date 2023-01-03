ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengal fans join rival Bills outside hospital where Damar Hamlin being treated: ‘Bigger than football’

By Namita Singh
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1knTlv_0k1dm0Ed00

Cincinnati Bengals players and fans joined rival Buffalo Bills as they prayed for Damar Hamlin who was carted off the field in an ambulance after he collapsed during the game.

The player was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the incident, with the team subsequently confirming that Hamlin “suffered a cardiac arrest”.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” Buffalo Bills shared on Twitter. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Hamlin, who was reportedly tackling Bengals wide receive Tee Higgins, suddenly crumpled backward onto the ground, with first-responders rushing on the field and administering CPR before driving him in an ambulance to the hospital.

Players on both the Bills and the Bengals could be seen kneeling, crying , standing near Hamlin, and praying as the player received treatment.

“Sending our thoughts and prayers to Damar,” tweeted Cincinnati Bengals.

The fans of the rival team also joined in prayers for Hamlin with several showing up at UC Medical Center.

In a video shared by Valerie Lyons, a journalist with ABC-affiliate WCPO, Bengals fans can be seen outside the hospital.

“Just because we’re Bengals fans, doesn’t mean we aren’t fans of him. Nobody wants to experience something like this, that was horrific. We support you Bills. Cincinnati supports you,” a fan at the Medical Centre told Fox 19 journalist, Payton Marshal.

Another Cincinnati Bengals fan held a prayer sign for Hamlin.

“The entire City of Cincinnati is sending all of our prayers to Damar Hamlin right now,” Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval said on Monday in a statement. “Our hearts are with you, your family and your friends.”

Soon after the incident, a toy drive that Hamlin organised through his Chasing M’s Foundation was flooded with hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations on GoFundMe , as fans left messages of support.

As of Monday evening, neither team reportedly planned to hold a formal press conference.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Widow of only NFL player to die on the field responds to Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest: ‘You can’t blame football’

The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field in the histoy of the sport became “very emotional” while watching Damar Hamlin collapse on Monday, she said.Chuck Hughes was a wide receiver for the Detroit Lions in October 1971 when he clutched his chest and fell to the ground, suffering a fatal heart attack at the end of the team’s game against the Chicago Bears. His widow, Sharon, rode with him in the back of the ambulance before he was pronounced dead.Just over 51 years later, she felt everything come back when she watched Buffalo Bills...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
The Independent

Damar Hamlin thanks fans for support in first post since cardiac arrest on field

NFL star Damar Hamlin has thanked fans for their support in his first Instagram post since he suffered a dramatic cardiac arrest mid-game.The Buffalo Bills player’s heart had to be restarted twice after he suddenly fell to the ground and went into cardiac arrest during a game last Monday, January 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.Medical staff gave the NFL safety CPR for about 10 minutes before he was taken to the hospital.The 24-year-old said: “The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out.“If you know me you know this is only going to make me stronger. [I’m] on a long road keep praying for me.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’ after collapsing on field, Buffalo Bills sayDamar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’ after collapsing on field, Bills sayDamar Hamlin: Candlelight vigil held for NFL player in critical condition
Portsmouth Herald

Azzi: Damar Hamlin's dream is alive. Time to play, kneel, pray.

Only one pro football player has ever died on an NFL field. On Oct. 24, 1971, Chuck Hughes, a 28-year-old wide receiver for the Detroit Lions collapsed  — in a game against the Chicago Bears  — and died of a heart attack when an undiagnosed blood clot dislodged after he was tackled. The game...
The Independent

Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’ after collapsing on field, Buffalo Bills say

The Buffalo Bills said on Thursday, 5 January, that Damar Hamlin had shown "remarkable improvement" over the past 24 hours. According to a statement from the NFL team, the 24-year-old appears to be neurologically intact but remains in critical condition. The safety collapsed on the field after a tackle while playing against The Cincinnati Bengals and suffered cardiac arrest.Family of the athlete said he had to be resuscitated twice after he collapsed during the game. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More NFL: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin escorted to hospital after collapsing on fieldDamar Hamlin: Candlelight vigil held for NFL player in critical conditionTom Brady and fellow NFL stars react to Damar Hamlin collapse
The Independent

Hamlin's recovery continues, still in critical condition

Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday when he was taken off a ventilator and showed an ability to speak.The 24-year-old also made a brief live videoconference appearance Friday for his...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy