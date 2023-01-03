ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest on field

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
 5 days ago

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is in a critical condition in hospital.

Hamlin was given CPR on the field after colliding with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins before being taken to hospital in Cincinnati.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Bills posted on their official Twitter account.

“His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Bills players and staff were seen praying together on the field as an ambulance took 24-year-old Hamlin to hospital.

Hamlin’s teammates were given a standing ovation by fans and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell soon announced that the game had been postponed following the incident.

In a statement, the NFL said: “Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics.

“He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in a critical condition.”

A statement from the NFL Players Association said: “The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin.

“We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well-being.”

There was an outpouring of emotion across the United States in response to an incident which came in the penultimate week of the NFL’s regular season.

Higgins tweeted: “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.” Higgins added a prayer and blue heart emoji.

Bills quarter-back Josh Allen said on his personal Twitter account: “Please pray for our brother.”

Arizona Cardinals’ JJ Watt, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year tweeted: “The game is not important. Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok. Please.”

Buffalo are the only franchise to play in New York state and Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York City, led the prayers for Hamlin.

Adams said: “I’m asking all New Yorkers to join me in praying for Damar Hamlin, his family, his team-mates, and our brothers and sisters in Buffalo.”

Basketball star LeBron James also offered has prayers to Hamlin following the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

James said: “My thoughts and super prayers go up to the skies above for that kid’s family, for him, for that brotherhood of the NFL and everybody part of the NFL family.

“It was definitely the right call to suspend that game. The safety of players in all sports is always the most important.

“It was a terrible thing to see and I wish nothing but the best for that kid, for the city of Buffalo, the franchise of the Bills, the rest of the NFL and the Bengals who were playing in that game.”

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
The Independent

Widow of only NFL player to die on the field responds to Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest: ‘You can’t blame football’

The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field in the histoy of the sport became “very emotional” while watching Damar Hamlin collapse on Monday, she said.Chuck Hughes was a wide receiver for the Detroit Lions in October 1971 when he clutched his chest and fell to the ground, suffering a fatal heart attack at the end of the team’s game against the Chicago Bears. His widow, Sharon, rode with him in the back of the ambulance before he was pronounced dead.Just over 51 years later, she felt everything come back when she watched Buffalo Bills...
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Damar Hamlin thanks fans for support in first post since cardiac arrest on field

NFL star Damar Hamlin has thanked fans for their support in his first Instagram post since he suffered a dramatic cardiac arrest mid-game.The Buffalo Bills player’s heart had to be restarted twice after he suddenly fell to the ground and went into cardiac arrest during a game last Monday, January 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.Medical staff gave the NFL safety CPR for about 10 minutes before he was taken to the hospital.The 24-year-old said: “The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out.“If you know me you know this is only going to make me stronger. [I’m] on a long road keep praying for me.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’ after collapsing on field, Buffalo Bills sayDamar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’ after collapsing on field, Bills sayDamar Hamlin: Candlelight vigil held for NFL player in critical condition
Portsmouth Herald

Azzi: Damar Hamlin's dream is alive. Time to play, kneel, pray.

Only one pro football player has ever died on an NFL field. On Oct. 24, 1971, Chuck Hughes, a 28-year-old wide receiver for the Detroit Lions collapsed  — in a game against the Chicago Bears  — and died of a heart attack when an undiagnosed blood clot dislodged after he was tackled. The game...
The Independent

Hamlin's recovery continues, still in critical condition

Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday when he was taken off a ventilator and showed an ability to speak.The 24-year-old also made a brief live videoconference appearance Friday for his...
The Independent

The Independent

