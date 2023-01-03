Read full article on original website
WCTV
Man arrested for alleged murder in Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a recent Thomas County murder. According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Edward Cesena will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cesena has been transported to the Thomas County Jail.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta men arrested for reckless conduct with firearm
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Officers have arrested two Valdosta men after a 911 call about gunshots in the area. On January 3, 2023, at approximately 12:36 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 600 block of East Ann Street, after citizens called E911 to report they heard gunshots in the area and saw people running. Witnesses provided detailed descriptions of a people running who possibly had guns. An officer observed two subjects walking together in the 1400 block of North Lee Street, who matched the description given by witness. One offender, later identified as Sharod Tucker, 18 years of age, was observed going into a grocery store. The second offender, later identified as Clavon Jones, 17 years of age, continued walking north on Lee Street into a field.
WCTV
Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
WCTV
Science used to catch Idaho murder suspect also used in Tallahassee cold case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The technique using genetic genealogy that lead law enforcement to the suspect in the recent Idaho quadruple murder case also recently led to an arrest in a 26-year-old Tallahassee cold case. In the past, DNA that was found at a crime scene needed to be directly...
VPD investigating Tuesday shooting that left two males shot
Valdosta Police Department is investigating after a shooting took place Tuesday afternoon in Valdosta, leaving a 16-year-old and 18-year-old shot.
WALB 10
VPD: 2 arrested after firing gunshots, fleeing from police
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old have been charged after hitting vehicles with gunshots, fleeing from police and trying to hide a gun, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police responded to reports of gunshots on Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of East Ann Street.
WALB 10
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing near homelessness; other veterans also in need
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Homelessness shows no mercy. Not for people who’ve served their country, or for single mothers with multiple children. A non-profit, made of five service programs aimed at meeting the needs of the vulnerable in crisis, wants the community to know they’re here to help.
WCTV
Tallahassee family speaks out after devastating house fire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee family is picking up the pieces after their 91-year-old father’s home was destroyed in a fire. The fire happened last week on the 500 block of Putnam Drive. Cornelia Franklin lived in the home with her father, Eddie Howard, who is blind. “Oh...
One man dead following shooting on Ravensview Drive
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning that it is investigating an incident that led to the death of a man.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Former Full Sail student accused of threatening mass shooting at FSU
ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge determined Wednesday that a former Full Sail University student is too much of a danger to the community to allow him out of custody. FBI investigators said Sean Albert, 19, was arrested after he posted a threat online about a mass shooting of gay people at Florida State University.
Law Enforcement looking to expand neighborhood watch programs
In an effort to reduce crime, law enforcement agencies are asking people to be more active in their communities.
WCTV
Racial slurs found outside a local business on Railroad Square
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee business owner was shocked and saddened after finding a racial slur written outside her business in a spot normally reserved for chalk drawings. The owner of Obsessions Gift Shop, Betty Proctor, was coming back from lunch Tuesday when she found the hateful message. She’s...
WCTV
GoFundMe created for 91-year-old Tallahassee man after fire destroyed his house
WCTV
‘He fought so hard’: Friends and family remember Ambrose Kirkland
WCTV
City of Tallahassee asks judge to dismiss Taylor Biro’s federal lawsuit
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee has asked a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by former Citizens Police Review Board member Taylor Biro. Biro filed the lawsuit last month, claiming her free speech rights were violated when City Commissioners voted to remove her from the board at its December 7th meeting. The controversy surrounds a mug that Biro brought to a board meeting, which court records say featured the message “Abolish Police.”
WCTV
Meow Or Never introduces kittens for adoption
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meow and Never introduced three kittens for adoption. You can learn more about the organization and its kittens on their website here or you can contact them at 850-739-3392. Petco is giving free vaccinations on January 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1208 Capital...
Big Bend Homeless Coalition joins Family Promise
BBHC will join the national organization in a move expected to not only help with how they operate but how they're able to get access to funding.
Gadsden County Jail starts tablet program for inmates
The tablets will do more than just connect inmates to the outside world, it will help them prepare for life outside of jail once they're released.
WCTV
Trulieve employee injured in ‘small fire’ at Higdon processing facility
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Trulieve employee is recovering after being burned when a machine malfunctioned, causing a fire at a Trulieve facility in Quincy on Tuesday. A spokesperson confirmed the information to WCTV, adding the employee’s injury is non-life threatening and they have been released from the hospital.
ecbpublishing.com
New Year, Old News: A look at watermelons in local history
January always brings a fresh start—a fresh, new year and usually some new resolutions to go with it. Historically, January has been a month devoted to looking back over the events of the past year and recalling the interesting occurrences and changes that have taken place during that time.
