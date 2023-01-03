Noah Schnapp – best known for playing Will Byers on Stranger Things – has publicly come out as gay. The actor, 18, came out through a TikTok posted on Thursday (January 5). In it, Schnapp is lip-syncing to a TikTok by user @princessazula0, in which she says: “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious – and, quite frankly, will never be that serious. Never.” Schnapp added text above his lip-syncing, which read: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared for 18 years and all they said was ‘We know’.”

