NME
Måneskin’s Damiano David shaves head before Tom Morello collab drops
Måneskin frontman Damiano David has shaved his head in preparation for the band’s upcoming collaboration with Tom Morello. As announced last month, the Italian glam-rockers have teamed-up with the Rage Against The Machine guitarist on a new single called ‘Gossip’, which is due for release next Friday (January 13).
NME
Miley Cyrus announces eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ – check out the official trailer below. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ is due to arrive on March 10 via Columbia – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. Miley Cyrus: her best...
NME
Everything But The Girl tease return with first new music in 24 years
Everything But The Girl have shared a short video teasing their first new music in 24 years – check it out below. Last year, Everything But The Girl confirmed they would be reuniting to record a new album – their first since 1999’s ‘Temperamental’. “Just...
NME
YouTube lip-sync star Keenan Cahill dies aged 27
Keenan Cahill, an American YouTuber known for his popular lip-sync videos, has died at the age of 27. The YouTuber passed away on December 29 following complications from heart surgery, as his manager confirmed to TMZ. He had been put on life support after open-heart surgery on December 15. Cahill...
NME
Noah Schnapp of ‘Stranger Things’ has come out as gay
Noah Schnapp – best known for playing Will Byers on Stranger Things – has publicly come out as gay. The actor, 18, came out through a TikTok posted on Thursday (January 5). In it, Schnapp is lip-syncing to a TikTok by user @princessazula0, in which she says: “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious – and, quite frankly, will never be that serious. Never.” Schnapp added text above his lip-syncing, which read: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared for 18 years and all they said was ‘We know’.”
NME
Viral ‘Wednesday’ tattoo mocked for looking “more like Samuel L. Jackson”
A fan’s Wednesday Addams tattoo has gone viral after social media users noted that it looks more like Samuel L. Jackson than Jenna Ortega, the star of the hit Netflix series. An image of the artwork has received millions of views on Twitter, prompting a wave of amusing comments,...
NME
‘Stranger Things’ finale script will be “awful to film”, says Sadie Sink
The final episode of Stranger Things season five will “awful” to film, according to Max actor Sadie Sink. The actor has played Max Mayfield since 2017, making her first appearance in season two. Speaking about what the Netflix sci-fi hit means to her, as well as her feeling around the show’s end, Sink said it was going to “horrible” to say goodbye to Stranger Things.
NME
15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023
New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
NME
Netflix share ‘Wednesday’ season two teaser featuring Jenna Ortega
Wednesday was one of the sure-fire hits of 2022 for Netflix, and it seems plans are already afoot to launch season two of the spooky drama. Wednesday worked very well for the streaming giant. Various feather’s in the cap of showrunners include: the fact the show officially racked up 341.2million hours of viewing worldwide in its opening week; fans making a social media campaign to ship unlikely friends Wednesday and Enid into a couple; and, the final episode launching a viral sensation dance.
NME
50 Cent announces “modern” ‘8 Mile’ TV series with Eminem’s blessing
50 Cent has announced plans to create a “modern” version of Eminem’s semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile. Released in 2002, 8 Mile starred Eminem as aspiring rapper B-Rabbit, alongside Kim Basinger, Brittany Murphy and Anthony Mackie. It was a critical and commercial success, and the accompanying soundtrack featured Eminem’s iconic track ‘Lose Yourself’.
NME
New song by Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper and more coming
Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry and Cyndi Lauper are among the artists to have teamed up on a new song called ‘Gonna Be You’. The collaborative track was written by Diane Warren for the upcoming film 80 For Brady, which stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and more. An official...
NME
Skrillex shares new single with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd, ‘Way Back’
Skrillex has shared a new single featuring PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd – listen to ‘Way Back’ below. The latest track from the DJ and producer follows on from his team-up with Four Tet and Fred Again.. on ‘Rumble’, which came out on Wednesday (January 4).
NME
Choir Of Young Believers’ Jannis Noya Makrigiannis dies aged 39
Jannis Noya Makrigiannis, the founder and frontman of Copenhagen-based Choir Of Young Believers, has died at the age of 39. The musician’s death was confirmed by the band’s label Ghostly International, who posted in a statement that he had died late last year following a brief illness. “We...
NME
Director Peter Berg gives update on long-awaited Rihanna documentary
Director Peter Berg has given an update on his long-awaited documentary about Rihanna‘s rise to fame. Reports on plans for the film first emerged back in 2015. At the time, it was said that the project would offer an “unfiltered look into Rihanna’s life and how she’s ascended to become a global icon”.
NME
Nirvana, The Supremes, Nile Rodgers and more for lifetime achievement Grammys
The Recording Academy has announced that Nirvana, The Supremes and Nile Rodgers amongst others will be receiving lifetime achievement Grammys at this year’s ceremony. Ma Rainey, Slick Rick, Bobby McFerrin, and Heart’s Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson will also be taking home Grammys in recognition of their long and successful careers. Some of these awards, for Kurt Cobain, Ma Rainey and The Supremes’ Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard, will be posthumous [as The Hollywood Reporter points out].
NME
Billie Eilish believed U2 were from Scranton due to ‘The Office’ joke
Billie Eilish has revealed that up until last year, she believed U2 were from Scranton, Pennsylvania – and not their actual stomping grounds of Dublin, Ireland – due to a joke on The Office. U2 formed in 1976 in Dublin, while Eilish was born in 2001. “Starting to...
NME
Victoria Beckham defends son Brooklyn after his roast dinner sparks outrage
Victoria Beckham has defended her son Brooklyn after he was roundly mocked for his latest cooking tutorial on Instagram. Brooklyn shared a video of his “Michelin-style” Sunday roast, leading to many of the budding chef’s followers commenting that the pink roast beef looked underdone. “A good vet...
NME
Morrissey hits back at “cancel vultures” suggesting Miley Cyrus dropped off collab due to his political views
Morrissey has written a lengthy blog post denouncing the “cancel vultures” who believed Miley Cyrus asked to be taken off a song they had worked on together because of his political views. Cyrus was originally set to appear on the song ‘I Am Veronica’ before apparently asking for...
NME
Willow shares in-studio snap with St. Vincent
Willow Smith has shared a picture from the studio featuring St. Vincent, leading many fans to believe a collaboration is in the works. The photo, which was shared on Willow’s instagram, sees St. Vincent adjusting some recording equipment. “Circutcircus <>” Willow captioned the post, with St. Vincent replying to...
NME
Tom Hanks hits back at nepotism critics: “This is a family business”
Tom Hanks has hit back at the widespread criticism of nepotism that has been levelled at Hollywood and other creative industries. The Saving Private Ryan actor has said that acting “is a family business” in an interview with Reuters, which was hosted by The Sun. The Academy Award winner likened his children following him into showbusiness to a generational family-owned plumbing business.
