Leon County, FL

WCTV

Ancestry DNA database believed to link suspect to murder

You may be familiar with 61-year-old Ambrose Kirkland, a champion for male breast cancer awareness in our area. Ambrose passed away last week, he started his breast cancer fight twenty years ago making a mark on many throughout the years. A Tallahassee business owner was shocked and saddened after finding...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Racial slurs found outside a local business on Railroad Square

The genetic genealogy used to lead Law Enforcement to the suspect in that Idaho case is a similar technique that helped lead to an arrest in a 26-year-old Tallahassee cold case as well. ‘He fought so hard’: Friends and family remember Ambrose Kirkland. Updated: 4 hours ago. You may...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
greenepublishing.com

Investigation continues in McNeal shooting

In a recent interview with Greene Publishing, Inc., Madison Police Department Chief Reggie Alexander said his office continues to work with the State's Attorney's office while investigating the case of a shooting that occurred in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20. The shooting left 29-year-old Preanna McNeal-Ross, of Jennings,...
MADISON, FL
WALB 10

16, 18-year-old injured in Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been injured after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police responded around 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 after receiving reports of gunshots and injuries in the 1700 block of Williams Street. When police arrived, they were told one victim was already being driven to the hospital and the other victim was in the yard, VPD says.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee family speaks out after devastating house fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee family is picking up the pieces after their 91-year-old father’s home was destroyed in a fire. The fire happened last week on the 500 block of Putnam Drive. Cornelia Franklin lived in the home with her father, Eddie Howard, who is blind. “Oh...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Valdosta Police investigating Tuesday shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people on Tuesday afternoon, according to VPD. Around 2 p.m. on January 3, officers responded to an area around the 1700 block of Williams Street after numerous residents called about hearing gunshots. Witnesses told police...
VALDOSTA, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Is the DOT Turning Monticello into a self-inflicted speed trap?

A speed trap is a road that has the speed limit set below the safe speed of the road. Local politicians without integrity literally capitalize on this by using law enforcement to ticket drivers that are not endangering anyone. An example of this was Waldo here in Florida. From 1995 to about 2018, it had the dubious distinction of beaing a speed trap, and this ultimately hurt the economic development of the town since motorists avoided it. I know about speeding tickets, since I spent 18 of my 23 years on the highway patrol in traffic, traffic homicide, and supervision of both.
MONTICELLO, FL

