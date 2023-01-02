A speed trap is a road that has the speed limit set below the safe speed of the road. Local politicians without integrity literally capitalize on this by using law enforcement to ticket drivers that are not endangering anyone. An example of this was Waldo here in Florida. From 1995 to about 2018, it had the dubious distinction of beaing a speed trap, and this ultimately hurt the economic development of the town since motorists avoided it. I know about speeding tickets, since I spent 18 of my 23 years on the highway patrol in traffic, traffic homicide, and supervision of both.

MONTICELLO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO