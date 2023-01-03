ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Kamara ridicules his fake Scottish accent after being unmasked on The Masked Singer

By Megan Graye
 5 days ago

Ex-footballer and TV presenter Chris Kamara has joked that his MBE will be taken off him after he did a fake Scottish accent on The Masked Singer .

In the ITV show, celebrities perform under costumes with their identity hidden from the public and judges.

The 65-year-old was the first singer to be unmasked on the show after he sang The Drifters’ “Save The Last Dance For Me”.

During the performance, Kamara did a fake Scottish accent so he could fool judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora.

It clearly worked, as the foursome had thought it might be the likes of comedian presenter Ian Stirling under the mask.

After his identity was revealed, Kamara tweeted at his own expense, joking that his accent was terrible.

“They have just asked me for the MBE back ðŸ™ˆ after that singing in a Scottish accent ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜‚ ðŸ¤£,” he tweeted.

When his identity was revealed on the show, Kamara admitted that he hadn’t told his family about taking part in the show in order to surprise them, Metro reports.

“I can’t wait to see their reactions,” he said. “My grandkids, we’ll sit around together and they’ll have no idea. They love this show. They just sing ‘take it off’ and grandad’s going to turn around.”

He has since tweeted a video of the moment his Grandchildren found out their Grandad was the one behind the mask captioned “Magical moments”.

In the video Kamara can be seen with his Grandchild on his lap who shouts “Grandad!” when he is revealed to be the one behind the costume.

Previous contestants on the show have included the likes of Sophie-Ellis-Bextor, Lenny Henry and Mel B.

Kamara was awarded an MBE on the New Year’s Honours list for his contributions to football and anti-racism efforts.

After retiring from professional football, Kamara presented on Sky Sports for 30 years from 1992 until 2022.

The Masked Singer airs every Saturday on ITV 1.

The Independent

