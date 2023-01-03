Read full article on original website
IGN
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Reveal Their Reactions to Seeing Clickers in The Last of Us HBO Series
The stars of HBO's The Last of Us series, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, have shared their reactions to seeing the half-zombie, half-fungus infused Clickers for the first time. Revealed in a new interview with IGN (below), Pascal seemed to have a reaction somewhere between disgust and fear, while Ramsey...
IGN
The Joker Becomes Pregnant With His Own Baby in New DC Comic - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Joker pregnant: words we thought we’d never type, ever. In the latest issue of Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing, writer Matthew Rosenberg wrote a story that saw the Clown Prince of Crime giving birth to a miniature version of himself. The Batman villain known for wreaking havoc in Gotham City is now a father to a mini Joker. It all happened after a confrontation #TheJoker had with Zatanna after his attempt to steal Gotham’s water supply. Zatanna decided it’d be best to cast a spell on Joker where no one would ever have his baby. #DCComics have given us strange plots in the past, but this one is by far the strangest in 2023. In more exciting DC news, Colin Farrell confirmed both the start date of production and shooting length for the upcoming HBO Max Penguin series. And finally, if you’re hoping the HBO The Last Of Us series will extend well beyond the two video games, I’ve got some unfortunate news for you: It won’t.
IGN
Koala Man: Exclusive Clip
Koala Man follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians.
IGN
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Anime Adaptation Announced
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, a comedy horror manga written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata, is getting a TV anime adaptation set to air in July 2023. The story is about a young salaryman named Akira Tendo, who is feeling burnt out by his job and unfulfilled in his personal life. And when a zombie outbreak hits Japan, Akira thinks of it as an opportunity to start over his life as the world is coming to an end around him. He no longer has to worry about going to work, and sets out on a mission to complete a bucket list of goals.
IGN
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Premiere Review - "The Witching Hour"
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches premieres Jan. 8 on AMC and AMC+. AMC acquired the rights to most of Anne Rice’s library in 2020, setting its sights on building a new television universe around the bestselling author’s works starting with her debut novel Interview with the Vampire. That show was one of the best debuts of 2022, but the network’s grander ambitions are off to a lackluster start with Mayfair Witches, which fails to cast a spell in its first episode.
IGN
It Was On Me
This portion of the Walkthrough explains how to complete the mission It Was On Me. This is an optional Story Task. Return to the refugee camp that you first visited in the mission What Did You Do. Hopefully you pushed the blue pickup truck out of the way during that mission so that the memorial stone is easier to access.
IGN
Coral Island Wiki Guide
Sam owns and runs the Starlet Town general store. When he is not behind the counter, Sam likes to spend his free time playing chess or doing crossword puzzles. His wife is Emily.
IGN
Sera Deck Build Guide
Sera is one of the best cards in Marvel Snap, so we’re here to show you how to build a strong Sera deck that’ll help you climb the ranks. She’s part of the Pool 3 card list, so you’ll need to reach Collection Level 475 to have a chance at adding her to your roster.
IGN
Velma Season 1 Review: Episodes 1-8
Velma will premiere with two episodes on HBO Max on Jan. 12, followed by two episodes weekly. Below is a review of the first eight of ten episodes provided to press. Much has been said about Velma being the unsung hero of Mystery Inc., the Scooby-Doo sleuth who's never been given her chance to truly shine. To many, she's the brains behind the teenage mystery solving outfit. But while it's true the character in most of her iterations has typically played second fiddle to the rest of the cast, HBO Max’s Velma proves exactly why the character, at least this version, isn’t exactly ready for the spotlight.
IGN
Running with Speed: The Fastest Gamers on Earth - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Running with Speed: The Fastest Gamers on Earth, the documentary film that tells the fascinating story of how the most dedicated and ingenious video game players in the world compete to set the fastest records of all time, and how they unite at Games Done Quick to raise millions of dollars to fight cancer.
IGN
IGN UK Podcast #678: Wot We Did Over Christmas
Cardy, Dale, and Mat watched and played a lot over the Christmas break, so here's 15 of their favourites. From big hits like Glass Onion and Avatar: The Way of Water to slightly more hidden gems like The Menu and White Noise, there may well be something you like the sound of.
IGN
Stranger Things: Will Byers Actor Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay
Noah Schnapp, the actor who plays Will Byers in Stranger Things, has officially come out as gay. Schnapp took to TikTok to share the news with the world, confirming that he recently told his family and friends and that he was "more similar to Will than I thought." "When I...
IGN
NVC 643: Nintendo 2023 Preview– Mario Movie, Legend of Zelda, and More
Welcome to the first episode of the Nintendo Voice Chat 2023 season! This week we're looking forward to what the future holds for Nintendo and spoiler alert: this is going to be a huge year. We also give our 2023 gaming resolutions, take your Nintendo questions during Question Block, and generally have a nice time talking about Nintendo Switch and remain hopeful Donkey Kong 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online.
IGN
Wednesday Officially Renewed at Netflix
It's official: Wednesday will return. Netflix just announced that the hit series, Tim Burton's spin-off of the classic Addams Family franchise, has been renewed for a second season. The eight-episode first season hit the streamer on November 23 and has since become one of Netflix's most popular shows. The show...
