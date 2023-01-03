ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 5 arrested, 3 hurt after east Austin party shooting

By Daniel Gravois, Abigail Jones
KXAN
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say at least three people were shot at a party in east Austin near Givens Park early Tuesday morning.

Furthermore, APD said during a media briefing Tuesday that two of the three victims were taken to the hospital via Austin-Travis County EMS.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Ebert Avenue around 1 a.m. Ebert is near Springdale Road and East 12th Street.

APD also said during a briefing that 911 received multiple reports of a house party in the area and gunfire was heard erupting from the party.

So far, APD does not know of any other victims related to this incident.

According to APD, multiple people were in custody, and at least nine guns were seized from the scene.

APD said it’s not clear what exactly led up to the shooting, but police recovered multiple firearms in the area.

There was also an overturned vehicle after a crash nearby, but police said it’s not clear if that was related to the shooting.

Police are asking that anyone who has information to reach out through CrimeStoppers at 512-472-TIPS or call 311.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44r9YD_0k1dknzb00
Austin Police are investigating a shooting on Ebert Road in east Austin. (KXAN Photo/Blake Devine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lfwbf_0k1dknzb00
Austin Police are investigating a shooting on Ebert Road in east Austin. (KXAN Photo/Blake Devine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FeZtQ_0k1dknzb00
Austin Police are investigating a shooting on Ebert Road in east Austin. (KXAN Photo/Blake Devine)

Police had Springdale Road blocked between Prock Lane and Tanney Street while they investigated overnight, but the road was cleared around 5:40 a.m.

Austin Travis County EMS tweeted that paramedics transported two patients with gunshot wounds to a local trauma center with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

