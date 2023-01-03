Read full article on original website
RIS LeaderBoard Results Confirm Upshop Syncs Leading Tech with Professional Service to Deliver Customer-First Experience
Upshop’s focus on implementation, adoption and customer success is recognized as industry-leading. Upshop has scored four #1 rankings on the 2023 RIS LeaderBoard, reflecting a 30+ year commitment to a customer-first approach. These phenomenal results highlight how technology is just one part of the Upshop experience: the company aims to provide partners the enablement, education and valuable service expertise necessary to achieve adoption, ROI and a unified in-store operations experience.
Dimensional Insight Receives a High Overall Rating in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Report
Dimensional Insight receives overall rating of 4.4 out of 5; Places as a “Strong Performer”. Dimensional Insight, an award-winning enterprise analytics provider, today announced that it was recognized by customers in the Gartner Peer Insights ’Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report*, published earlier this month. In the report, Dimensional Insight received an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5, based on 76 reviews as of June 30, 2022.
RevSpring and Azalea Health Partner to Integrate RevSpring’s PersonaPay and Azalea Portal Experiences to Increase Patient Convenience and Payments
Providers also gain access to RevSpring’s Billing Engagement and Merchant Services for a full-service solution. RevSpring, the leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions, announced an extensive new partnership with Azalea Health, the leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services for community-based healthcare providers and patients, which fully integrates Azalea Health’s platform with RevSpring’s market leading PersonaPay patient payments portal, merchant services and billing engagement solutions. Azalea Health now offers its providers a full-service solution to drive increased patient satisfaction, reduced administrative work, and faster and more efficient patient payments and processing.
Xoriant Is Now Part of Chryscapital; Investment to Accelerate the Next Phase of Growth
Xoriant, a premier Software Engineering and Digital IT services provider with Fortune 100 customers worldwide, announced its acquisition by ChrysCapital. This marks a brand-new phase of growth for Xoriant with its rich culture of innovation, global presence, and more than 30 years of passion, purpose, and progress. ChrysCapital is a leading private equity firm with a successful track record of investing in Business Services (IT/Engineering/Business Process), Financial Services, Pharma and Consumer–focused companies. This is the second buyout from ChrysCapital’s ninth fund and its ninth Business Services buyout since inception.
UKG Celebrates 2022 Technology and Service Partners of the Year
UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced the recipients of its annual Technology and Service Partners of the Year Awards. With more than 315 technology and service partners in the UKG Partner Network, award winners are recognized for creating truly exceptional experiences for mutual customers throughout the year.
Earnin Announces It Has Provided Access to Over $15 Billion in Earnings for Members
Milestone for Pioneer in Earned Wage Access Highlights Rapid Category, Company Growth. Earnin, the leader in reimagining the way money moves with a first-of-its-kind financial hub,1 announced it has provided access to over $15 billion in earned wages for its Community Members since the company’s inception in 2013. Earnin has also now facilitated more than 200 million transactions for its Community Members, empowering Americans with short-term liquidity by allowing them to access their pay as they earn it. With over $5 billion in earned wages provided and 70 million transactions in 2022 alone, these two milestones encapsulate a banner year of product development and growth for the company.
WalkMe Announces Leadership and Board Changes
WalkMe co-founder Rafael Sweary to step down as President; Board Member Michele Bettencourt appointed as Board Chairperson. WalkMe Ltd., a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, announced co-founder, Rafael Sweary, is stepping down as President effective January 5, 2023. Sweary will continue to hold a Board position and work closely with the company. In addition, the company announced current Board member, Michele Bettencourt, has been appointed Chairperson of the Board of Directors, effective December 31, 2022.
LogRhythm Enhances Security Analytics with Expanded Security Operations Capabilities
New platform features and integrations enable analysts to quickly detect and remediate threats. LogRhythm, the company empowering security teams to navigate the ever-changing threat landscape with confidence, announced a series of expanded capabilities and integrations for its security operations solutions. The updates propel LogRhythm’s ability to be a much-needed force multiplier for overwhelmed security teams who are expected to confidently, effectively, and efficiently defend against cyberattacks.
Freight Technologies, Inc. projects for 2023 Revenue to grow over 40% vs. 2022
Freight Technologies, Inc., a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process and providing its Fr8App platform for B2B cross-border shipping in the USMCA region, announces guidance for revenue for 2023. The company projects 2023 revenue to be between $36 to $42 million, compared to preliminary...
Matthew McGrath Joins Remark Holdings, Inc. as Director of Sales and Business Development
Will lead the sales, deployment, and installation of Remark’s Smart Safety Platform (SSP) and Smart Sentry Products in the Southwest Region including the Las Vegas and Clark County Markets. Remark Holdings, Inc. , a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties, announced...
Affinity to Host London’s First Relationship Intelligence Conference for Dealmakers
Campfire London will include presentations and panels by industry leaders and a keynote by award-winning author, entrepreneur, and Olympic champion Col. Dame Kelly Holmes. Affinity, the relationship intelligence platform for dealmakers, today announced it will host London’s first ever relationship intelligence conference, Campfire London. This event is taking place in the heart of London on February 8, 2023.
Hexaware Inaugurates a ServiceNow Experience Center and Innovation Lab
Hexaware Technologies, a global technology consulting and solutions company, today announced the launch of a ServiceNow Experience Center and Innovation Lab at its facility in Noida, India. The new lab was officially inaugurated by Erica Volini, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances & Channel Ecosystem and Partner Go-To-Market Operations at ServiceNow.
OneStream Continues Momentum in the Fourth Quarter of 2022 with Strong Growth and Expanded Customer Base
CPM Software provider reports over $300M in Annual Recurring Revenue, up 50% year-over-year. OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced that its Annual Recurring Revenue grew 50% year-over-year, surpassing $300 million in the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022. The...
Avalara Appoints Kimberly Deobald as Chief Revenue Officer and Announces New Executive Team Members
Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the appointment of global sales and go-to-market leader Kimberly Deobald as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Her responsibilities include shaping and aligning the company’s marketing, revenue operations, and sales performance and strategy.
Parascript Adds A New Patent To Its Portfolio – Methods and Systems for Signature Verification
Parascript, a Colorado-based company dedicated to creating AI-powered solutions for document processing automation, has been awarded a patent (US 11521428 B1) on December 6th, 2022. The patent is for Methods and Systems for Signature Verification. Parascript’s patent for Methods and Systems for Signature Verification can help companies that wish to...
Rightpoint at NRF 2023 Sharing Why a Total Experience Approach is the Future of Retail
Rightpoint experts will discuss how retail brands can deliver total experiences through a culture of customer-centricity. Global experience leader Rightpoint, a Genpact company, will be participating in the NRF 2023 Retail’s Big Show in New York City January 14 – 17, 2023 to share insights into delivering experiences that drive growth by transforming how people and businesses interact with one another.
NRF 2023: Guests Will Be Immersed in How Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is ‘YOUnifying Experiences’ at Retail’s Big Show in Booth #3323
Toshiba’s total solutions help imagine, build, and scale retail experiences for today’s ever-changing conditions. Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a ‘must see’ for attendees at the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) Retail’s Big Show on January 15-17, 2023, at the Javits Center in New York. Guests in Toshiba’s booth (#3323) will be immersed in how Toshiba is ‘YOUnifying Experiences’ by creating new opportunities for retailers to provide meaningful experiences and build lasting connections with shoppers in the communities they serve.
CallTower Welcomes CallTower App for Zoom to its Portfolio of Cloud-Based Enterprise Solutions
CallTower delivers a unified, simplified, high-quality CallTower App for Zoom (BYOC) experience. CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class c, contact center and collaboration solutions, adds BYOC through the CallTower App for Zoom, a cloud-based enterprise voice solution, to its host of UCaaS solutions. CallTower continues to...
DXC Technology Adds Anthony Gonzalez and Karl Racine to Board of Directors
DXC Technology announced the appointment of Anthony Gonzalez and Karl Racine to the company’s Board effective immediately. Mr. Gonzalez will serve on the Compensation Committee of the Board and Mr. Racine will serve on the Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee of the Board. “On behalf of all of our directors, we...
Zappix Announces Significant Business Growth and Record-Setting Usage in the Year 2022
Zappix reports significant business growth during 2022 with close to 100% growth year over year, over a dozen new brands signing up for Zappix solutions, onboarding new clients via strategic partnerships, and record-setting usage by clients. Zappix, the leading provider of Visual Self-Service Solutions, has announced significant growth during 2022....
