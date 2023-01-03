Milestone for Pioneer in Earned Wage Access Highlights Rapid Category, Company Growth. Earnin, the leader in reimagining the way money moves with a first-of-its-kind financial hub,1 announced it has provided access to over $15 billion in earned wages for its Community Members since the company’s inception in 2013. Earnin has also now facilitated more than 200 million transactions for its Community Members, empowering Americans with short-term liquidity by allowing them to access their pay as they earn it. With over $5 billion in earned wages provided and 70 million transactions in 2022 alone, these two milestones encapsulate a banner year of product development and growth for the company.

