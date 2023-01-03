Xoriant, a premier Software Engineering and Digital IT services provider with Fortune 100 customers worldwide, announced its acquisition by ChrysCapital. This marks a brand-new phase of growth for Xoriant with its rich culture of innovation, global presence, and more than 30 years of passion, purpose, and progress. ChrysCapital is a leading private equity firm with a successful track record of investing in Business Services (IT/Engineering/Business Process), Financial Services, Pharma and Consumer–focused companies. This is the second buyout from ChrysCapital’s ninth fund and its ninth Business Services buyout since inception.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO