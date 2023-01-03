Read full article on original website
Freight Technologies, Inc. projects for 2023 Revenue to grow over 40% vs. 2022
Freight Technologies, Inc., a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process and providing its Fr8App platform for B2B cross-border shipping in the USMCA region, announces guidance for revenue for 2023. The company projects 2023 revenue to be between $36 to $42 million, compared to preliminary...
RIS LeaderBoard Results Confirm Upshop Syncs Leading Tech with Professional Service to Deliver Customer-First Experience
Upshop’s focus on implementation, adoption and customer success is recognized as industry-leading. Upshop has scored four #1 rankings on the 2023 RIS LeaderBoard, reflecting a 30+ year commitment to a customer-first approach. These phenomenal results highlight how technology is just one part of the Upshop experience: the company aims to provide partners the enablement, education and valuable service expertise necessary to achieve adoption, ROI and a unified in-store operations experience.
American Technology Services Acquires 200Apps
ATS goes international by augmenting its offerings with those of the leading creative app firm in Jerusalem. American Technology Services (ATS), a leading provider of technology solutions for businesses of all sizes, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 200Apps, a creative design and development firm specializing in developing web and mobile app solutions. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for ATS as it expands its capabilities and strengthens its position as a comprehensive technology partner for businesses.
Xoriant Is Now Part of Chryscapital; Investment to Accelerate the Next Phase of Growth
Xoriant, a premier Software Engineering and Digital IT services provider with Fortune 100 customers worldwide, announced its acquisition by ChrysCapital. This marks a brand-new phase of growth for Xoriant with its rich culture of innovation, global presence, and more than 30 years of passion, purpose, and progress. ChrysCapital is a leading private equity firm with a successful track record of investing in Business Services (IT/Engineering/Business Process), Financial Services, Pharma and Consumer–focused companies. This is the second buyout from ChrysCapital’s ninth fund and its ninth Business Services buyout since inception.
Coupa Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Travel and Expense Application for Midmarket 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment
Coupa’s user-friendly design, prescriptive community insights, and co-innovation with customers are among the strengths recognized. Coupa Software, a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), has been positioned in the Leaders Category in both the Enterprise and Midmarket IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Travel and Expense Applications. This...
LogRhythm Enhances Security Analytics with Expanded Security Operations Capabilities
New platform features and integrations enable analysts to quickly detect and remediate threats. LogRhythm, the company empowering security teams to navigate the ever-changing threat landscape with confidence, announced a series of expanded capabilities and integrations for its security operations solutions. The updates propel LogRhythm’s ability to be a much-needed force multiplier for overwhelmed security teams who are expected to confidently, effectively, and efficiently defend against cyberattacks.
UKG Celebrates 2022 Technology and Service Partners of the Year
UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced the recipients of its annual Technology and Service Partners of the Year Awards. With more than 315 technology and service partners in the UKG Partner Network, award winners are recognized for creating truly exceptional experiences for mutual customers throughout the year.
CallTower Welcomes CallTower App for Zoom to its Portfolio of Cloud-Based Enterprise Solutions
CallTower delivers a unified, simplified, high-quality CallTower App for Zoom (BYOC) experience. CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class c, contact center and collaboration solutions, adds BYOC through the CallTower App for Zoom, a cloud-based enterprise voice solution, to its host of UCaaS solutions. CallTower continues to...
Teamwork Commerce Accelerates the Growth of Enterprise Retailers
Teamwork Commerce, a global retail management software solution, announces the latest modern features dedicated to the growth of enterprise retailers. Teamwork has long been a trusted leader in retail technology, helping retailers transform their in-store and digital experiences to serve rapidly changing consumer demands. Teamwork continues to innovate and adapt to the technological landscape of the future, providing a powerful and agile platform that can be composed how enterprise retailers see fit.
HCLTech and The ODP Corporation Announce Agreement for IT and Digital Transformation Services
HCLTech selected as primary IT partner for ODP to support its business strategy. HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced that The ODP Corporation, a leading provider of products, services and technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, has selected the company as its primary IT partner. HCLTech will be the IT partner for ODP for end-to-end IT operations and enterprise-wide digital transformation to support ODP’s business strategy in its Office Depot, ODP Business Solutions and Veyer business units.
MojoAuth Celebrates Record-Breaking Year with Customer Growth and Product Innovation
The innovative passwordless authentication provider, is celebrating an exceptional year of growth and achievement. MojoAuth, the leading provider of innovative authentication solutions, is proud to announce a record-breaking year of growth and success. To continue meeting the demands of their expanding customer base, the company is thrilled to welcome several new team members and unveil their latest product offerings.
WalkMe Announces Leadership and Board Changes
WalkMe co-founder Rafael Sweary to step down as President; Board Member Michele Bettencourt appointed as Board Chairperson. WalkMe Ltd., a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, announced co-founder, Rafael Sweary, is stepping down as President effective January 5, 2023. Sweary will continue to hold a Board position and work closely with the company. In addition, the company announced current Board member, Michele Bettencourt, has been appointed Chairperson of the Board of Directors, effective December 31, 2022.
RevSpring and Azalea Health Partner to Integrate RevSpring’s PersonaPay and Azalea Portal Experiences to Increase Patient Convenience and Payments
Providers also gain access to RevSpring’s Billing Engagement and Merchant Services for a full-service solution. RevSpring, the leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions, announced an extensive new partnership with Azalea Health, the leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services for community-based healthcare providers and patients, which fully integrates Azalea Health’s platform with RevSpring’s market leading PersonaPay patient payments portal, merchant services and billing engagement solutions. Azalea Health now offers its providers a full-service solution to drive increased patient satisfaction, reduced administrative work, and faster and more efficient patient payments and processing.
Dimensional Insight Receives a High Overall Rating in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Report
Dimensional Insight receives overall rating of 4.4 out of 5; Places as a “Strong Performer”. Dimensional Insight, an award-winning enterprise analytics provider, today announced that it was recognized by customers in the Gartner Peer Insights ’Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report*, published earlier this month. In the report, Dimensional Insight received an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5, based on 76 reviews as of June 30, 2022.
Voltron Data Named One of the Hottest Big Data Startups of the Year
Voltron Data is Building a More Modular and Composable Data Analytics With Apache Arrow, an Open Source Computing Framework With More Than 67 Million Monthly Downloads Which Doubled in 2022, Ibis and Substrait. Voltron Data, the company accelerating standards in data analytics and the largest corporate contributor to Apache Arrow,...
NIX United Announces NIX United Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
NIX United’s customers can benefit from continually improved expertise in delivering customized Salesforce solutions to keep businesses running smoothly. NIX United announced it launched NIX United Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to connect with the right Salesforce-accredited consulting professional for their specific business needs. NIX United has been creating Salesforce-powered...
OneStream Continues Momentum in the Fourth Quarter of 2022 with Strong Growth and Expanded Customer Base
CPM Software provider reports over $300M in Annual Recurring Revenue, up 50% year-over-year. OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced that its Annual Recurring Revenue grew 50% year-over-year, surpassing $300 million in the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022. The...
Zaxby’s Selects PAR’s Brink POS and Punchh Solutions to Enhance the Guest Experience
Industry leader chosen by Athens-based quick-service brand to support transactional growth and reward its most loyal fans. ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce for enterprise restaurants, announced that Zaxby’s has selected PAR’s Brink POS cloud solution along with PAR’s loyalty software Punchh to streamline and enhance the guest experience, no matter what the touchpoint.
Zappix Announces Significant Business Growth and Record-Setting Usage in the Year 2022
Zappix reports significant business growth during 2022 with close to 100% growth year over year, over a dozen new brands signing up for Zappix solutions, onboarding new clients via strategic partnerships, and record-setting usage by clients. Zappix, the leading provider of Visual Self-Service Solutions, has announced significant growth during 2022....
Wavedancer Wraps up Year With Nearly $500K of Additional Revenue in Its Secure Supply Chain Technology Business
Contract with US Government provides security, visibility, and easy auditability on a complex, global supply chain. WaveDancer, Inc., announced that the Company recognized nearly $500k in revenue before the year’s end, from their United States government contract implementing their end-to-end blockchain-enabled supply chain management platform. WaveDancer has taken a very complex supply chain and enabled blockchain throughout every step of the process – from acquisition to final delivery – allowing the customer to have security, visibility, and easy auditability of their entire supply chain ecosystem.
