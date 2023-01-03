Read full article on original website
ADNOC Earmarks $15B for Decarbonization Push
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said Thursday it had allocated $15 billion (AED55 billion) to advance an array of decarbonization projects across its diversified value chain by 2030. These projects will include investments in clean power, carbon capture and storage (CCS), further electrification of its operations, energy efficiency,...
