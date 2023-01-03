Read full article on original website
Related
Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
KCRA.com
Mudflows close down major roadway near Tracy in San Joaquin County
TRACY, Calif. — Continued rainfall over the past several days is leading to non-stop mudflows with debris along several miles of road in San Joaquin County near the city of Tracy. Road closure signs start on North Corral Hollow Road directly on the west side of Interstate 580. Road...
KCRA.com
These Northern California counties, cities offer free sandbag stations ahead of upcoming storms
Wet weather is returning to Northern California for the weekend and into next week, prompting flood concerns across the area. You can expect mainly light rain in the Valley that will be hit-and-miss on Saturday, our weather team says. The heaviest rains will pick up from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
KCRA.com
Nearly 134k customers without power in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Power outages surged late Saturday night in the Sacramento area, according to SMUD. The utility showed more than 133,000 customers are impacted as of 11:50 p.m. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.
San Joaquin County Emergency officials report no significant issues from storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — Emergency officials in San Joaquin County are breathing a sigh of relief Thursday, hours after a destructive 'bomb cyclone' fueled by an atmospheric river made landfall in Northern California. According to the county's top emergency official, Tiffany Heyer, neither levee breaches nor storm-related deaths have been...
Sacramento, Stockton both open free sandbag locations for residents
The Latest — Friday, Jan. 6: Sacramento closed both locations as of Friday. (KTXL) — The cities of Sacramento and Stockton both set up locations for their residents to get sandbags as more wet weather is expected. In Sacramento, there are two locations that are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. -South Area Corporation […]
KCRA.com
Woman killed after tree falls on her, Sacramento Fire Department says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a tree fell on her Saturday evening, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 7) The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on the levee near the 700 block of North 5th Street. The woman was critically injured...
KCRA.com
Sacramento County lifts evacuation order, warnings for flooded areas
Sacramento County on Friday lifted evacuation orders and warnings for communities impacted by flooding from the New Year’s Eve storm, even as emergency officials said that more rain and winds into next week mean that “conditions can change rapidly.”. The county’s Office of Emergency Services said it lifted...
KCRA.com
Missing 10-year-old boy located in Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies have located a missing 10-year-old boy out of Sacramento County. Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in west Modesto, specifically in the John Street neighborhood, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. Zymir was located around...
KCRA.com
'We flood-fight out here': A close look at the Cosumnes River levee breaks
WILTON, Calif. — From atop the northside Cosumnes River levee, Leland Schneider looked across a parcel of Wilton farmland on Thursday that just days ago was underwater. From Sunday into Monday, the area looked like a lake, he said. The land sits beneath the largest of three breaks in...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: How flooded roads are handled, Yolo Co community still without power, Newsom’s 2nd inauguration today
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Man rescued from water in Bay Point
BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple agencies responded to a water rescue in Bay Point on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from Contra Costa County Fire. The rescue took place just after 2 p.m. near McAvoy Road, according to officials. The United States Coast Guard responded to the scene along with Con Fire and […]
KTVU FOX 2
Redwood Road in Castro Valley collapses in storm
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A road in Castro Valley that collapsed during the New Year's Eve storm is still closed. As of Friday, Redwood Road is impassable between Camino Alta Mira to Skyline Boulevard. On Saturday, heavy rain caused mudslides and huge chunks of the road fell into the San...
Jackknifed big rig blocks street in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A jackknifed big rig is blocking the street in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Northbound Pershing Avenue at Poplar Street is closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
KCRA.com
'Don't like living this way': Cameron Park family dealing with flooding anxious with more rain on way
CAMERON PARK, Calif. — With another round of storms forecasted on the way, many Northern California residents are just waiting to see how much more water they can handle. The Graham family moved into their Cameron Park home 18 months ago. It has a seasonal creek on the property. Last Saturday, it turned into a raging river, flooding their property.
Law enforcement searching for missing kid in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are searching for a missing kid last seen in Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, 10-year-old Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in the John Street neighborhood of West Modesto.
'It's not our fault' | Frustrated homeowners on a Stockton cul-de-sac want relief from flooding
STOCKTON, Calif. — For several months now, Sesilie Robledo has had to stare at two unusable bedrooms severely damaged by flood waters from recent storms. "It's very frustrating. I have a baby on the way, so there is no way for us to even have room for a baby. Right now, we're sharing with our room and my son's room that I already have," said Robledo.
San Joaquin County braces for the worst amid another winter storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — In San Joaquin County, people are bracing for the worst, even as many are still trying to recover from the New Year's Eve storm. Wednesday around noon, Caroline Coronado's Stockton home was without power. It had been that way since New Year's Eve. "Very cold, but...
KCRA.com
Live updates: 345K customers without power in Sacramento area as winds gust 60 mph
Hundreds of thousands of people faced power outages late Saturday night into Sunday in the Sacramento area and across Northern California. SMUD showed more than 345,000 customers were impacted in the Sacramento area, as of 1:50 a.m. KCRA 3 Meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn and anchor Brittany Hope are live on our...
KCRA.com
A fence away from flooding, Modesto mobile home park residents brace for wet weekend
MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto is keeping a close eye on water levels in the Tuolumne River and Dry Creek area as more rainfall is expected over the weekend and early next week. The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services anticipates for the river to reach flood stage by Tuesday.
Comments / 1