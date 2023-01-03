ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

FOX40

Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags

(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento, Stockton both open free sandbag locations for residents

The Latest — Friday, Jan. 6: Sacramento closed both locations as of Friday. (KTXL) — The cities of Sacramento and Stockton both set up locations for their residents to get sandbags as more wet weather is expected.  In Sacramento, there are two locations that are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. -South Area Corporation […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Missing 10-year-old boy located in Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies have located a missing 10-year-old boy out of Sacramento County. Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in west Modesto, specifically in the John Street neighborhood, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. Zymir was located around...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man rescued from water in Bay Point

BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple agencies responded to a water rescue in Bay Point on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from Contra Costa County Fire. The rescue took place just after 2 p.m. near McAvoy Road, according to officials. The United States Coast Guard responded to the scene along with Con Fire and […]
BAY POINT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Redwood Road in Castro Valley collapses in storm

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A road in Castro Valley that collapsed during the New Year's Eve storm is still closed. As of Friday, Redwood Road is impassable between Camino Alta Mira to Skyline Boulevard. On Saturday, heavy rain caused mudslides and huge chunks of the road fell into the San...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
ABC10

Law enforcement searching for missing kid in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are searching for a missing kid last seen in Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, 10-year-old Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in the John Street neighborhood of West Modesto.
MODESTO, CA

