STOCKTON, Calif. — For several months now, Sesilie Robledo has had to stare at two unusable bedrooms severely damaged by flood waters from recent storms. "It's very frustrating. I have a baby on the way, so there is no way for us to even have room for a baby. Right now, we're sharing with our room and my son's room that I already have," said Robledo.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO