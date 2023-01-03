Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On New Year's Eve, a 21-year-old woman got on the subway to head home. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Yuri Garcia?Fatim HemrajQueens, NY
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
Legalization Brings Changes for Unlicensed Marijuana Sellers in New YorkCorrie WritingNew York City, NY
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
Yardbarker
Rate the Trade: John Collins to the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in basketball, and may soon be ready to declare themselves the best team in basketball as well. With the Boston Celtics losing on Tuesday, the Nets are now tied with Boston in the loss column, and could pull even with them at 26-12 with a win on Wednesday.
Nets' Jacque Vaughn hasn't spoken to Ben Simmons about free throws or shooting the ball
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has been a breath of fresh air for the Nets after some moments of drama and turmoil. Since Vaughn took over for Steve Nash following a 2-5 start to this season, Brooklyn is 23-7 and is arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now. However, one thing that has yet to change, at least on a consistent basis, is guard Ben Simmons’ lack of shots and futility at the free-throw line.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' win that snapped Brooklyn Nets' 12-game win streak
Here are the three key factors that allowed the Chicago Bulls' to beat the Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn Nets Make Roster Move Before Wednesday’s Game
The Brooklyn Nets have assigned Day'Ron Sharpe to the G League.
CBS News
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115
LeBron James is taking giant leaps lately toward breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring mark. James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of the NBA record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month's home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks...
Nets' Jacque Vaughn Named NBA Eastern Conference Coach Of The Month
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn was named NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for games played in December.
Kevin Durant’s 44 points not enough as Bulls end Nets’ win streak at 12 games
CHICAGO — The longest winning streak in the league in more than a year is over. After nothing but victory for a month, the Nets tasted defeat. It tasted like wasted opportunity. Brooklyn flushed a brilliant night from Kevin Durant and squandered a chance to climb into first place in the East as the Nets fell 121-112 to the Bulls on Wednesday night before a sellout crowd of 21,418 at the United Center. It snapped a 12-game streak and was the Nets’ first loss since Dec. 4 against Boston, the only team ahead of them in the standings. The Nets (25-13) could’ve pulled...
Magic Johnson: Celtics might be East’s best team, but Nets are ‘most dangerous’
While the Celtics still boast one of the best records in the NBA, they’ve undoubtedly stumbled over the past month as they’ve put up a 5-7 record over the past month. The most recent blip was the blowout 150-117 loss to the Thunder where the C’s were embarrassed by one of the youngest teams in the league.
FOX Sports
New Orleans hosts Brooklyn following Durant's 44-point game
Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New...
FOX Sports
DeRozan leads Chicago against Brooklyn after 44-point game
Brooklyn Nets (25-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Brooklyn Nets after DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the Chicago Bulls' 145-134 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls are 14-11 in conference play. Chicago ranks...
