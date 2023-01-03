ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rate the Trade: John Collins to the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in basketball, and may soon be ready to declare themselves the best team in basketball as well. With the Boston Celtics losing on Tuesday, the Nets are now tied with Boston in the loss column, and could pull even with them at 26-12 with a win on Wednesday.
Nets' Jacque Vaughn hasn't spoken to Ben Simmons about free throws or shooting the ball

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has been a breath of fresh air for the Nets after some moments of drama and turmoil. Since Vaughn took over for Steve Nash following a 2-5 start to this season, Brooklyn is 23-7 and is arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now. However, one thing that has yet to change, at least on a consistent basis, is guard Ben Simmons’ lack of shots and futility at the free-throw line.
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

LeBron James is taking giant leaps lately toward breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring mark. James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of the NBA record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month's home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks...
Kevin Durant’s 44 points not enough as Bulls end Nets’ win streak at 12 games

CHICAGO — The longest winning streak in the league in more than a year is over. After nothing but victory for a month, the Nets tasted defeat. It tasted like wasted opportunity. Brooklyn flushed a brilliant night from Kevin Durant and squandered a chance to climb into first place in the East as the Nets fell 121-112 to the Bulls on Wednesday night before a sellout crowd of 21,418 at the United Center. It snapped a 12-game streak and was the Nets’ first loss since Dec. 4 against Boston, the only team ahead of them in the standings. The Nets (25-13) could’ve pulled...
New Orleans hosts Brooklyn following Durant's 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New...
DeRozan leads Chicago against Brooklyn after 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Brooklyn Nets after DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the Chicago Bulls' 145-134 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls are 14-11 in conference play. Chicago ranks...
