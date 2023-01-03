CHICAGO — The longest winning streak in the league in more than a year is over. After nothing but victory for a month, the Nets tasted defeat. It tasted like wasted opportunity. Brooklyn flushed a brilliant night from Kevin Durant and squandered a chance to climb into first place in the East as the Nets fell 121-112 to the Bulls on Wednesday night before a sellout crowd of 21,418 at the United Center. It snapped a 12-game streak and was the Nets’ first loss since Dec. 4 against Boston, the only team ahead of them in the standings. The Nets (25-13) could’ve pulled...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO