Sébastien Haller back training with Dortmund after cancer diagnosis

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxYbA_0k1dhRd800
Sébastien Haller joined Borussia Dortmund in July but has not played for them yet.

The Borussia Dortmund striker Sébastien Haller has returned to training after undergoing surgeries and chemotherapy to treat a testicular tumour discovered in July.

“Happy New Year to all! And it’s off to a great start for me because it means getting back on the field,” the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international wrote on Twitter, posting images of him working out at the gym. “2022 wasn’t the easiest year but it prepared me for all the new challenges that 2023 will bring.”

Bonne année à tous ! Et elle commence très bien pour moi car elle est synonyme de retour sur les terrains ! 2022 n’a pas été l’année la plus simple mais elle m’a préparée pour relever tous les nouveaux challenges que vont m’offrir 2023 💪🔥 Hâte de tous vous revoir 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/EwG4vBSmwf

— Sébastien Haller (@HallerSeb) January 2, 2023

In a video message posted by Dortmund Haller said: “I’m finally back. It was not that easy but with your support it was better and easier to do, so I am just looking forward to seeing you in the stadium for some victories.”

Dortmund signed Haller for an initial €31m in July after he scored 34 goals last season for Ajax. Dortmund said Haller would be “carefully introduced” back into the team.

Dortmund are sixth in the Bundesliga, nine points behind the leaders, Bayern Munich, and resume their season on 22 January.

