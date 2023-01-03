ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
CBS News

Damar Hamlin wanted to raise $2,500 to get kids toys for Christmas. After his cardiac arrest on the field, his fans donated more than $3 million.

In the weeks leading up to his sudden collapse during a game in Cincinnati on Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was focused on raising money to give children from his hometown toys for Christmas. Within hours of Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest and going into critical condition, his fans donated millions to the campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy