ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

South Korea: Talks with US on management of nukes underway

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09SEyP_0k1dg2DL00

South Korea reconfirmed Tuesday that Seoul and Washington are discussing its involvement in U.S. nuclear asset management in the face of intensifying North Korean nuclear threats, after President Joe Biden denied that the allies were discussing joint nuclear exercises.

The purported difference came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un entered the new year with a vow to mass-produce battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea and introduce a more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the mainland U.S. Some experts say Kim would eventually aim to use his enlarged weapons arsenal to wrest outside concessions like sanctions relief.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said in a newspaper interview published Monday that the two countries were pushing for a joint planning and training involving U.S. nuclear assets and that the United States responded positively about the idea.

Asked by a reporter later at the White House about whether the two countries were discussing joint nuclear exercises, Biden replied, “No.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JwqP3_0k1dg2DL00
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, with Joe Biden.
AFP via Getty Images

Yoon’s top adviser for press affairs, Kim Eun-hye, issued a statement Tuesday saying that Seoul and Washington “are discussing an intel-sharing, a joint planning and subsequent joint execution plans over the management of U.S. nuclear assets in response to North Korea’s nuclear (threats).”

Kim said Biden likely answered “no” because a reporter tersely asked him about a nuclear exercise without providing any background information.

In the Chosun Ilbo interview, Yoon said that while the U.S. nuclear weapons belong to the U.S., planning, intel-sharing and exercises involving them must be jointly conducted with South Korea. He said he finds it difficult to assure his people of a security guarantee with the current levels of U.S. security commitment.

South Korea has no nuclear weapons and is under the protection of a U.S. “nuclear umbrella,” which guarantees a devastating American response in the event of an attack on its ally. But some experts question the effectiveness of such a security commitment, saying the decision to use U.S. nuclear weapons lies with the U.S. president.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ez7Qj_0k1dg2DL00
A reporter originally asked President Biden if the two countries were discussing joint nuclear exercises, and Biden replied, “No.”
Getty Images

Yoon’s office didn’t provide many details about his government’s discussion with the United States. Some observers say South Korea is seeking to obtain a greater role on U.S. decision-making process on the deployment of its nuclear assets in times of tensions with North Korea.

Kim Taewoo, a former head of Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification, said the reported South Korea-U.S. discussion likely “benchmarked a NATO-style nuclear-sharing arrangement” that allows NATO member states’ warplanes to carry U.S. nuclear weapons. He said the discussion still appears to be falling short of the NATO arrangement because possible nuclear exercises between the two countries would likely be South Korean air force aircraft escorting U.S. aircraft simulating nuclear strikes during joint drills.

“North Korea would take this sensitively. (South Korea and the U.S.) are discussing this to get North Korea to take this sensitively … because that can be a deterrence against North Korea,” Kim Taewoo said.

He said South Korea and the United Sates are likely using unofficial channels to discuss the topic. That allows South Korea to claim it’s discussing the issue with the U.S. at the same time it allows Washington to deny that, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCJJU_0k1dg2DL00
North Korea has been rapidly trying to build up its country’s nuclear arsenal.
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Last year, North Korea performed a record number of weapons tests by launching a variety of ballistic missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan. In September, North Korea also adopted a new law authorizing the preemptive use of its bombs in a broad range of cases, including non-war scenarios.

After their annual meeting in November, the defense chiefs of the United States and South Korea issued a joint statement reaffirming the U.S. commitment to providing extended deterrence to South Korea and deploying U.S. strategic assets in a timely and coordinated manner as necessary and identify new steps to reinforce deterrence against North Korean threats. The statement also carried their agreement to bolster the alliance’s information-sharing, joint planning and execution.

During a recently ended ruling party meeting, Kim Jong Un ordered the “exponential” expansion of his country’s nuclear arsenal and the mass-production of tactical nuclear weapons missioned with attacking South Korea, as well as the development of a new ICBM tasked with having a “quick nuclear counterstrike” capability — a weapon he needs to strike the mainland, North Korea’s state media reported Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Harry gloats about outranking William in military, says he killed 25 Taliban fighters

Prince Harry gloated about outranking his older brother, Prince William, in the military in his new memoir, in which he also admitted killing 25 Taliban fighters during a tour in Afghanistan. “For one brief moment, Spare outranked Heir,” Harry, 38, proudly recalls of his 2006 graduation from Royal Sandhurst Military Academy in a translated excerpt from the leaked Spanish version of “Spare,” which debuts on Jan. 10. Referring to the press’s habit of calling him the “spare” to Prince William, 40, the “heir” — a mocking title allegedly bestowed on him at birth by his father, now King Charles III — Harry...
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
New York Post

First convicts to fight in Ukraine war freed by Putin ally, urged not to kill or rape again

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia’s most powerful mercenary group, bade farewell on Thursday to former convicts who had served out their contracts in Ukraine and urged them to avoid the temptation to kill when back in civilian life. Wagner Group, originally staffed by battle-hardened veterans of the Russian armed forces, has fought in Libya, Syria, the Central African Republic and Mali as well as in Ukraine. After President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Prigozhin emerged from the shadows and recruited thousands of men from prisons, offering them the chance of freedom in return for serving in some...
New York Post

Biden tries to pull the old end run with his latest immigration plan

President Biden’s latest immigration scheme disregards the rule of law and Congress, which specifically enacted legislation to prevent what he’s trying to do.  The historical record is crystal clear. In 1952, Congress gave the executive the statutory power to temporarily “parole” aliens into the United States “in emergency cases, such as the case of an alien who requires immediate medical attention” or “a witness or for purposes of prosecution.”  Starting in 1956, presidents of both parties (with the notable exception of former President Donald Trump) have used the parole power to do an end run around the immigration laws to import many...
New York Post

Biden yet again refers to his vice president as ‘President Harris’ during border speech

WASHINGTON — President Biden yet again referred to his vice president, Kamala Harris, as “President Harris” during Thursday remarks on immigration at the White House. “President Harris led this effort — led this effort to make things better in the countries from which they are leaving,” the 80-year-old president said. Later in his remarks, Biden correctly identified Harris as the “vice president.” The oldest-ever president has made the same error in public on at least five prior occasions. In October, Biden called Harris a “great president” while wishing her a happy birthday. Last January, Biden referred to the veep as “President Harris” during a speech...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID

Travelers began streaming across land and sea crossings from Hong Kong to mainland China on Sunday, many eager for long-awaited reunions, as Beijing opened borders that have been all but shut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. After three years, the mainland is opening its border with Hong Kong and ending a requirement for incoming travelers to quarantine, dismantling a final pillar of a zero-COVID policy that had shielded China’s people from the virus but also cut them off from the rest of the world. China’s easing over the past month of one of the world’s tightest COVID regimes followed historic protests against...
New York Post

Biden’s unserious and incoherent border plan

President Biden’s new border plan is as incoherent as it is unserious. Biden will visit El Paso, Texas, on Sunday — only two years late! — and says he’s ordering the deportation of Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans who come to the border. They will have to apply for asylum from their home nation or a safe haven. This is how it is supposed to work — for everyone! So why is Biden applying the rule to only these four countries? In November alone, the Border Patrol logged 234,000 encounters. Roughly 90,000 of those were from the four countries Biden mentions. Under...
EL PASO, TX
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Team USA beats Italy to win inaugural United Cup

SYDNEY — (AP) — The United States claimed the inaugural United Cup on Sunday in convincing fashion with an overpowering display over Italy in the final of the mixed teams event. No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz gave the U.S. an unassailable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five matchup when edging...
The Independent

17 dead after ‘truck ploughs into mourners’ on foggy road as China’s holiday travel rush gets underway

At least 17 people have died in a traffic accident in China as the country saw a surge in road activity due to the annual Lunar New Year holiday.The accident took place on the outskirts of Nanchang county in Jiangxi province, leaving another 22 people injured."The accident caused 17 deaths, 22 people were injured, the injured have been sent to the hospital," reported local state-run broadcaster CCTV, according to the AFP news agency.The authorities said they were probing the number of vehicles involved in the incident, as well as the circumstances leading to it.But according to a local resident,...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
71K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy