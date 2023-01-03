ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Will Mizzou remain in the Top 25?

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNGDk_0k1df1Mp00

The Mizzou Tigers men's basketball team leaped into the AP Top 25 on Monday coming off of victories against two ranked opponents in Illinois and Kentucky.

The Tigers are ranked No. 20 in this week's poll and No. 21 in USA Today's Coaches Poll. The team is flying high with just one loss but conference play has just started.

Can Mizzou maintain its Top 25 ranking? Vote in the poll.

The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Will Mizzou remain in the Top 25? appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy