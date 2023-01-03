QUESTION OF THE DAY: Will Mizzou remain in the Top 25?

The Mizzou Tigers men's basketball team leaped into the AP Top 25 on Monday coming off of victories against two ranked opponents in Illinois and Kentucky.

The Tigers are ranked No. 20 in this week's poll and No. 21 in USA Today's Coaches Poll. The team is flying high with just one loss but conference play has just started.

Can Mizzou maintain its Top 25 ranking? Vote in the poll.

