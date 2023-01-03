Read full article on original website
Jurgen Klopp confirms his plan after leaving Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he plans to do after leaving Liverpool - his current contract expires in 2026.
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - FA Cup
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Chelsea in the FA Cup third round.
Wolves claim to have proof Toti's disallowed winner at Liverpool was not offside
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui claims that he and his staff have proof that Toti's disallowed winner in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Liverpool in the FA Cup should have stood.
6 Enzo Fernandez alternatives Chelsea could sign
Alternative targets for Chelsea as they struggle to negotiate a deal for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez.
Man Utd 3-1 Everton: Player ratings as Rashford shines in FA Cup win
Player ratings from the FA Cup third round tie between Man Utd & Everton.
Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City await Jude Bellingham decision
Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City await the decision of Jude Bellingham after he holds talks with Borussia Dortmund about his future.
Transfer rumours: Depay wants Man Utd reunion; Man City's Bellingham plan
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Jude Bellingham, Memphis Depay, Joao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk and more.
Transfer rumours: Atletico's Felix demands; Man Utd move for Weghorst
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Joao Felix, Marcus Thuram, Josko Gvardiol, Wout Weghorst and more.
Bayern Munich sign Daley Blind on free transfer
Daley Blind has joined Bayern Munich for the rest of the season after leaving Ajax by mutual consent.
Man Utd Wages Offer to Paulo Dybala Revealed as Negotiations Over Personal Terms Begin
Manchester United and Paulo Dybala open negotiations over personal terms and wages after Juventus accepted deal for Romelu Lukaku exchange.
Man Utd confirm loan signing of Jack Butland
Man Utd have confirmed the loan signing of Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland.
Harry Kane reveals impact of his World Cup penalty miss
Harry Kane has explained what long-term impact his penalty miss against France at the 2022 World Cup is having on him.
Azzedine Ounahi: Napoli make rival bid for Leicester target
Napoli have made an offer to sign Morocco World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi, sources have told 90min.
Jurgen Klopp drops Cody Gakpo hint ahead of potential Liverpool debut
Jurgen Klopp speaks about Cody Gakpo's fitness ahead of potential Liverpool debut against Wolves in the FA Cup.
Inter braced for January interest in Milan Skriniar
Inter are expecting to receive January interest in centre-back Milan Skriniar.
Man Utd introduce 'Ronaldo rule' to cap first-team salaries
Manchester United are looking to realign their wage structure by ensuring no player earns more than £200,000-a-week.
Premier League clubs paying close attention to Marseille striker Bamba Dieng
Marseille striker has January interest from five Premier League clubs, as well as the offer of a new contract in France.
Xavi 'uneasy' after Barcelona's narrow Copa del Rey win over Intercity
Xavi admits he was left 'uneasy' after Barcelona avoided a Copa del Rey scare against Intercity.
Josko Gvardiol gives update on Chelsea transfer interest
Josko Gvardiol speaks about his immediate future amid Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Man Utd, Man City & Tottenham interest.
