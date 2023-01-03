Recently the Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual awards program at Venue 906 in Kingsford. Major event sponsor was First National Bank & Trust. Over 150 people were in attendance from all across the business sector of chamber members. Chamber Executive Director, Suzanne Larson, stated “It was wonderful to see so many people come out to support their fellow businesses and get together for a fun and very important evening. We presented awards for Small Business of the Year, New Business of the Year, Distinguished Member of the Year, Best Non Profit, Best Place to Work and Ambassador of the Year. Michigan Works was also on hand to award their special Michigan Works! Business of the Year award.

KINGSFORD, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO