Read full article on original website
Related
radioresultsnetwork.com
Dickinson Chamber Of Commerce Holds Awards Program
Recently the Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual awards program at Venue 906 in Kingsford. Major event sponsor was First National Bank & Trust. Over 150 people were in attendance from all across the business sector of chamber members. Chamber Executive Director, Suzanne Larson, stated “It was wonderful to see so many people come out to support their fellow businesses and get together for a fun and very important evening. We presented awards for Small Business of the Year, New Business of the Year, Distinguished Member of the Year, Best Non Profit, Best Place to Work and Ambassador of the Year. Michigan Works was also on hand to award their special Michigan Works! Business of the Year award.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette Asking For Public Comment On Master Plan
The City of Marquette has launched an online survey to solicit input from residents and visitors. Information gathered from the survey will be used in the development of the Master Plan, a long-range document that guides future development and land use in the City. All people who live, work, learn,...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette Lists Schools Of Choice Opportunities For 2023
In accordance with Section 105 Schools of Choice in Public Act 300, Marquette Area Public Schools announces limited openings for the 2nd semester 2022-23 as follows:Cherry Creek Elementary Openings in Grade 3. Graveraet Elementary Openings in Grade 4. Sandy Knoll Elementary Openings in Grade 3. Bothwell Middle School Openings in...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Upper Peninsula Guardsmen Prepare For Deployment
Approximately 150 Soldiers assigned to the Michigan Army National Guard Headquarters 107th Engineer Battalion, will gather with families and invited guests while preparing for a deployment Jan. 7, 2022, at Northern Michigan University, in Marquette. Based in Ishpeming and Marquette, the unit, comprised of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company and...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Garage Destroyed By Fire In Ishpeming Thursday Night
On 01/05/2023 at 17:05 hours the City of Ishpeming Fire Department was dispatched to a working structure fire at 604 S. Pine Street in the City of Ishpeming. Upon arrival fire crews found a 1 story garage with heavy smoke and fire showing. Firefighters gained entry through main garage door and initial crews were able to knock the fire down. The fire started in a rear furnace room containing a wood stove. The fire spread from back to front in the ceiling.
Comments / 0