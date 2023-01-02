Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley Offering Half-Day Campus Visits to Interested Students Seeking Well-Paid Career Options

Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
The Gulf Coast State College Foundation is offering scholarship opportunities
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all Gulf Coast State College students, it is time to apply to scholarships offered by The Gulf Coast State College Foundation. Dunkin McLane, the Assistant Director of The Gulf Coast State College Foundation explained that scholarships are ready to be claimed. Scholarships are available to anyone who has been accepted to Gulf Coast State College and is looking for a little help with tuition.
nwfsc.edu
Triumph Gulf Coast Awards $21 Million Grant for Expansion of Nursing Program at Northwest Florida State College
NICEVILLE, Fla.– The Triumph Gulf Coast board has awarded Northwest Florida State College $21,787,560 for its Nursing Program Expansion project. Triumph Gulf Coast is a competitive development fund in Northwest Florida that supports infrastructure needs and develops industry-driven workforce and education training programs. With the support from Triumph Gulf...
fosterfollynews.net
Charlotte Elizabeth Seitzinger, 76 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on December 30, 2022, at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center
Charlotte Elizabeth Seitzinger, age 76, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 30, 2022, at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay. She was born March 17, 1946, in Salem, West Virginia to the late Charley Lee Blake and Mary S. Boone Blake. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises Ambus Lane in Wausau Closed for Bridge Repair Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Washington County Public Works has advised that a portion of Ambus Lane in Wausau will be closed for bridge repair effective immediately. If you have any questions, please contact Washington County Public Works at 850-638-6280. Connie Welch, FPEM, EM Coordinator, Washington County Emergency Management. 2300 Pioneer Road, Chipley, FL 32428...
fosterfollynews.net
Mary Catherine Kirkland, 83 of Chipley, Florida Passes on January 3, 2023, at Northwest Florida Community Hospital
Mary Catherine Kirkland, 83 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on January 3, 2023 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital. Mary Catherine was born on September 10, 1939 in Bay County, Florida to Henry and Flossie Powell Everett. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, she was of the Christian faith and was a member of Wausau Pentecostal Church. Mary Catherine worked as an Activity Supporter for the Washington County ARC. She also enjoyed painting and reading in her spare time. Mary Catherine loved her family dearly and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
fosterfollynews.net
Martina ‘Bo’ Williams, 91 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on January 1, 2023, at VITAS Suites in Panama City, Florida
Martina ‘Bo’ Williams, age 91, of Bonifay, Florida went to be with the Lord peacefully on January 1, 2023, at VITAS Suites in Panama City, Florida. She was born July 22, 1931, in Vernon, Florida to the late Henry Edward and Idell Melvin McKeithen. She was preceded in...
fosterfollynews.net
Charles Morgan Lassitter, 69 of Chipley, Florida Passes on January 2, 2023, at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center
Charles Morgan Lassitter, 69 of Chipley, Florida passed from this life on January 2, 2023 at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida. Charles was born on March 30, 1953, in Red Bay, Florida to James Morgan Lassitter and Lois Melvin. Charles had been a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and was a church member of Wausau Assembly of God. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Graceville School student population rises for first time in years
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County school that many feared would close now appears to have turned things around. Since Hurricane Michael, Graceville School had experienced a steady decline in the student population. Last May, Jackson County Superintendent Steve Benton said if the K-12 school couldn’t get its numbers back up, they would have […]
Local hypnotist breaks down benefits of hypnotherapy
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — January 4th is World Hypnotism Day. Did you know getting hypnotized can be healing? A local hypnotist said it can help reduce stress, anxiety and even break bad habits and behaviors. Local Hypnotist Beverly Brown at Renew with Beverly in Lynn Haven said it’s not an unconscious effort but it […]
Rep. Stamps’ daughter found in Florida
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Rep. De’Keither Stamps announced his daughter was found safe in Florida and is back home in Enterprise, Alabama. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Representative De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his daughter was missing. Kristian Stamps, 17, was last seen in Enterprise, Alabama. She was driving a 2008 Honda Accord. […]
fosterfollynews.net
Ronald P. Skipper, 70 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on December 21, 2022
Ronald P. Skipper, 70 of Bonifay, passed from this life on December 21, 2022 at his residence. Ronnie was born on February 4, 1952, in Pensacola, Florida to Charles Skipper and Audrey Gilley. Ronnie loved staying up to date with local and national politics, and formerly worked for the 41st...
Residents can soon use Glenwood Community Center
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More than four years after Hurricane Michael, Glenwood residents are still unable to use the community center. The building was initially damaged in the storm. After it was repaired former Community Redevelopment Agency Director Michael Johnson signed a contract with United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program to use […]
Free Job Training in the Panhandle
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB)–The Pioneer Bay Community Development Corporation is offering job training opportunities for those seeking employment. The poverty rate in the north Port St. Joe community is 31 percent. The Pioneer Bay Community Development Corporation hopes to provide several hundred jobs, cleaning up the environment. The company has received a $200,000 Brownfield […]
wdhn.com
Samson students returning to school after flooding
SAMSON, Ala (WDHN)— After a major pipe burst in Samson Elementary School, the students will return to school near the end of the week. Geneva County Schools recently posted on their Facebook page that the Samson Elementary School building had 1-2 inches of standing water after a major pipe burst above the ceiling. The burst happened during the extreme cold that moved through the Wiregrass area.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 4, 2023
Tony Powell, 27, Niceville, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Erin Mitchell, 34, Altha, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Koby Thomas, 21, Dothan, Alabama: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are...
WJHG-TV
What the St. Joe Company has in the works for 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New hotels, restaurants, apartments, and marinas only scratch the surface of what the St. Joe Company was busy working on in 2022. Now going into the new year, there’s still much to come. New year, but the same mindset. The St. Joe company...
fosterfollynews.net
Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Donald Enfinger of Hartford, AL and Robert Bledsoe of Crestview for Methamphetamine
In two separate incidents this weekend, deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office made arrests in drug cases. On 12/31, Donald Enfinger of Hartford, AL, gave deputies consent to search his vehicle. During the search, a baggie of methamphetamine was discovered under the driver seat. On 1/1, K9 Lasso...
Donalsonville Georgia man dies in two-vehicle accident in Jackson County
A man of Georgia's Seminole County is dead while another man of Jackson County, Florida is in serious condition after a multiple vehicle incident in Jackson County Tuesday morning.
wdhn.com
City of Dothan to buy properties to alleviate flooding issues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Flooding has been an issue in the garden district and the city of Dothan is looking for a fix to the problem. The city is planning to spend more than $700,000 purchasing two properties on Tacoma Street for a retention project. This comes after the...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigators on Scene of Fatal Shooting on Tiger Trail in Chipley on January 3, 2023
Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators are on scene of a shooting that occurred on Tiger Trail on the morning of Tuesday, January 3, 2023. At 2:48 a.m., the Washington County Telecommunications Center received a call-in reference to a domestic related shooting on Tiger TRL. WCSO deputies responded to a residence where a husband and wife reside. Once on scene, it is determined that the wife shot and killed her husband.
