Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley Offering Half-Day Campus Visits to Interested Students Seeking Well-Paid Career Options

Mary Catherine Kirkland, 83 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on January 3, 2023 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital. Mary Catherine was born on September 10, 1939 in Bay County, Florida to Henry and Flossie Powell Everett. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, she was of the Christian faith and was a member of Wausau Pentecostal Church. Mary Catherine worked as an Activity Supporter for the Washington County ARC. She also enjoyed painting and reading in her spare time. Mary Catherine loved her family dearly and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

CHIPLEY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO