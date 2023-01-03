Fans are convinced that Bobby Shmurda is addressing Gunna in his latest song about snitches. On Thursday night, January 4, the Brooklyn-based rapper debuted a new track called "Rat N*ggas." In the quick snippet of the song he shared to Instagram, Shmurda raps about his disdain for people who voluntarily work with law enforcement in any way. He doesn't name any names, but according to the fans in his comment section, he may as well have said "Gunna."

