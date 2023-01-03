ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State Lands a Portal Receiver After the Rose Bowl

By Mark Wogenrich
AllPennState
AllPennState
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jxP24_0k1dd6qs00

PASADENA, Calif. | Recruiting never sleeps. Penn State proved that Monday night at the Rose Bowl.

Barely an hour after their 35-21 win over Utah, the Lions received a commitment from former N.C. State receiver Devin Carter, who entered the transfer portal in December. Carter announced his decision on social media.

Carter, who spent five years at North Carolina State, was a four-year starter who missed three games in 2022 with injuries. He caught 25 passes for 406 yards and two touchdowns last season. Carter has one season of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

When healthy, Carter (6-3, 215 pounds) is playmaking receiver who caught 10 career touchdowns at North Carolina State. Initially, Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said in mid-December that Carter would skip the team's bowl game and enter the NFL Draft, but Carter quickly countered that, saying he had not made a decision.

Carter, a 3-star prospect in high school, also received portal offers from West Virginia and Old Dominion. He helps fill a roster need that Penn State coach James Franklin made clear on Signing Day.

The Lions are losing their top two receivers, Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley, to the NFL Draft. KeAndre Lambert-Smith finished the season with two strong games, making the longest touchdown catch in Rose Bowl history, but the Lions want more production at the position.

Penn State is involved with several receivers in the portal, notably Kent State's Dante Cephas, who caught 48 passes for 744 yards this season.

"That's a position where I could see us signing a couple more guys just to make sure that we have the competition at that position on a similar scale that we do at tight end and running back," Franklin said on Signing Day. "I think that's going to be important for us moving forward."

Carter is the third transfer player to commit to Penn State following the regular season, joining former North Carolina cornerback Storm Duck and punter Riley Thompson and follo

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett

In the SEC when they say it just means more, they mean it. Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge slammed Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Ainge, who hosts his own radio show, went IN on the Georgia quarterback. “You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett,” said former Tennessee quarterback Monday on “The Erik Ainge Show.” Read more... The post Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State

The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

Andrel Anthony Receives Offers From Three Power Five Programs

At one point in time, Andrel Anthony - an East Lansing native - was a top target for Michigan State as a local product and it looked like he might end up a Spartan for a while. Instead, he picked the Michigan Wolverines. He wore No. 1, had the look of a top-flight receiver and even showed out against MSU in East Lansing last year as a true freshman. In that game, Anthony caught six balls for 155 yards and two touchdowns. His first catch in that game, which also happened to be his first career reception, went for 93 yards and still ranks as the second-longest passing play in program history. From that moment on, U-M fans could not wait for Anthony's future.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Comeback

Star Ohio State player announces surprising return

Entering the 2022 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams was expected to play more of a backup role to star sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, who entered the season as a preseason Heisman Trophy contender and was widely considered one of the top running backs in the country. But Williams had an absolutely Read more... The post Star Ohio State player announces surprising return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
College Football HQ

Ohio State football schedule for 2023 season

How do things look for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten race and College Football Playoff hunt for the 2023 football season? Here's your look at the Ohio State football schedule for the Buckeyes' 2023 season. Ohio State football schedule for 2023 seasonSept. 2 at Indiana Sept. 9 vs. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Key recruits to watch for Penn State football

Penn State took home the win in the Rose Bowl on Monday to end their season and hand Utah their second straight loss in Pasadena. The Georgia-TCU national championship game is this Monday. After that, it is officially draft season. The Nittany Lions will begin a new era of football, after Sean Clifford played in his last game in the Rose Bowl. Clifford left a positive mark on State College and will be remembered both on and off the field. Now, on top of the Penn State draft prospects, it’s time to start thinking about the future of Penn State football. For one,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Yardbarker

Two Key Defensive Starters out for Steelers Ahead of Browns Game

For the second straight day, a pair of impact players on the defensive side of the football did not practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns take on the Steelers in week 18, and Pittsburgh has a playoff shot alive. Injuries could be a factor ... Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: College Football's 3 Best Attended Stadiums This Season

With the college football season set to conclude next Monday night, it's time to look at the best attendance averages in the country. According to D1.Ticker, Michigan Stadium had the highest attendance average this season. The Wolverines had 110,246 fans per home game. Penn State's Beaver Stadium came in second...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Big Ten's Postseason

The Big Ten had a rough week of bowl games. The conference sent two teams to the College Football Playoff, but Michigan and Ohio State lost their semifinal matchups on Saturday. Making matters worse, the Big Ten-bound USC and UCLA got upset in their bowl bouts. Appearing on McElroy and...
UTAH STATE
247Sports

Penn State adds another chapter to storied bowl history

With the confetti tossed, the trophy hoisted, and the Nittany Lions back in Happy Valley, the book is now closed on the 2022 season, a year that few, if any fans or pundits thought would reach 11-wins and a New Years Six victory over a top ten opponent back in the preseason. The interest in seeing the Lions' final outing this season attracted over 10 million viewers to the primetime event, which places it as the most-watched non-playoff bowl game this year. This season marks four 11-win seasons for PSU over the past seven years. The last time a Penn State team put together four 11-win seasons was over the 14-year span from 1996 to 2009.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
AllPennState

AllPennState

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
846
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPennState is a FanNation channel covering Penn State athletics

 https://ww.si.com/college/pennstate

Comments / 0

Community Policy