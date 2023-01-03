Year in review: Local government navigated challenges in 2022

An effort to build a large data processing facility in Greenville continued to stir controversy in 2022 and was among several contested issues that occupied local government in a busy year of public affairs.

Compute North, a company that operated large-scale data processing facilities used in cryptocurrency mining, withdrew plans to build a plant in northern Pitt County near Belvoir Elementary School late in 2021. The company then sought changes in the City of Greenville’s zoning regulations that would permit it to operate in the city’s jurisdiction.

Supporters said the company would spur the city’s tech sector, create jobs and generate revenue that would help Greenville Utilities maintain lower rates for other customers. Opponents raised concerns about noise and environmental impact and said energy usage would be detrimental.

The Greenville County Council was scheduled to review the issue at its Jan. 12 meeting, but the session was canceled earlier in the day when some council members and other participants reported testing positive for COVID or experiencing COVID-like symptoms. It didn’t stop about 30 protesters from gathering outside City Hall that night.

The item was rescheduled for Jan. 24, and the meeting was held online, the first remote meeting held since the council returned to in-person sessions in August and the only remote meeting held in 2022. Members voted 4-2 to allow data processing facilities in industrial areas.

Despite the victory, and participating in a job fair to hire local workers, there was no news about purchasing property or moving forward with the project.

In mid-May Compute North announced it was pausing the Greenville project, citing uncertainty around energy costs. In late September, Compute North filed for bankruptcy in Texas amid a collapse in cryptocurrency markets.

The news was greeted enthusiastically by opponents, who formed the North of the River Association, also called NOTRA. The group sponsored one of the few candidate forums for Greenville City Council candidates and individuals running in the Democrat and Republican primaries in May.

It also organized people to speak at an August public hearing a request by boat builder World Cat to obtain an air quality permit. During the hearing, a spokesman with the state Division of Air Quality revealed that World Cat had operated without proper permitting for about a year.

NOTRA members expressed about cancer-causing styrene and other hazardous air pollutants. The DAQ issued the air quality permit a month after the hearing.

Red light cameras

Despite a 30 percent reduction of crashes at five busy Greenville intersections, the city council ended the red-light camera program on Nov. 15.

The council voted 5-1, with Councilman Rick Smiley in opposition, against renewing its contract with the red-light camera operator. The city is facing two legal cases involving the cameras.

The N.C. Court of Appeals in the spring ruled the program violated the state constitution because the Pitt County Schools was not receiving clear proceeds of the fines. It said the school system should get about 90 percent of the revenues. The school system paid the city and the camera system contractor about 30 percent to fund operations.

The city filed a petition of discretionary review and an appeal of the appellate court ruling with the state Supreme Court. The court hasn’t decided if it will accept the case. City Attorney Emanuel McGirt said in November the city plans to move forward with the appeal.

Bars, social districts

A proposal to end Greenville’s 500-foot rule governing the location of bars remains undecided after a year of deliberation, but the city did create social districts where pedestrians can carry and consume alcoholic beverages in public areas.

The Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission in December offered no recommendations on a proposed set of rules to govern bars and their location. The proposal, developed after a series of discussions and public input over the course of the year, ended a rule against new bars locating within 500 feet of an existing business in the center city area and established several other guidelines.

Commission members said they were disappointed the proposal did not end the 500-foot rule citywide. It goes back to the council which could consider it this month or later. The council also is expected to vote on changing rules governing “dining and entertainment establishments,” adding “microbrewery” and “microdistillery” as an accessory use to a bar and adding alcohol sales as an accessory use for certain businesses, changes approved by the zoning commission.

The social districts were established in the area of Fifth and Cotanche and Dickinson Avenue. They allow people to walk in designated areas with open containers of alcoholic beverages in hand, moving in and out of participating businesses.

The council initially decided to operate the districts from 5-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Rules required patrons to discard beverages if they moved between the two districts.

By year’s end council directed staff to bring it new ordinance language combining the districts and extending hours of operations from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Parking changes

Discussions to modify downtown parking rules to discourage motorists from monopolizing free spots and resumed in 2022 after pandemic delays. Officials said changes were needed because of shoppers couldn’t find on-street parking.

Council voted 4-1 for a plan that implemented fees for on-street and surface lot parking. People will receive one hour of free parking and then be charged either 75 cents or $1 an hour for additional parking. A three-hour maximum is placed on on-street parking.

The city also increased the fees charged for downtown residential and downtown employee parking. The plan went into effect on Sunday.

ARPA funds

City Council and the Pitt County Board of Commissioners developed spending plans for more than $50 million in pandemic relief funds after a several public discussions and public input sessions. Pitt County was awarded $35 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and the City of Greenville was awarded $27.34 million, with nearly $2 million designated for affordable housing and $662,800 for transit funding.

The city in October awarded $305,000 for employee premium pay; $3.6 million for greenway, streetscape and additional transportation improvements; $5,238,850 East Fourth Street reconstruction; $500,000 for small business/non-profit assistance; $1 million for Greenfield Terrace park improvements; $1 million for Dream Park Community Building improvements; $3.375 million for drainage pipe replacement; and $9.67 million for Town Common bulkhead improvements.

Commissioners are directing $10 million toward the development of two recreation centers, one at the Alice F. Keene Park and the other near the Pitt County Agricultural Center on Government Circle.

The board in late 2022 unanimously approved dividing $1.85 million among three community nonprofits; Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau, $600,000; Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain, $750,000; and A Time for Science, $500,000.

The board also allocated $8 million for broadband connectivity; $9.1 million for employee health and safety; $4 million for housing and homelessness: $1 for water/sewer/stormwater infrastructure; and $1.15 million for ARPA administration and other eligible projects.

County facilities

The Pitt County Register of Deeds office moved in 2022 and the commissioners authorized JKF Architecture to design renovations for areas of the Pitt County Courthouse. The county purchased a building at 100 E. First St. in late 2021 to facilitate the move.

The register’s office maintains vital public records. Its space was been split between two floors of the courthouse for more than two decades. The office also was running out of space.

The public will have easier access to the new office. Register Lisa Nichols also added passport application services to the office.

JKF Architecture to provide renovation designs that will allow the county utilize space freed up in the courthouse, including adding another district courtroom and a small claims courtroom.

The renovated Pitt County Animal Shelter officially opened in June following more than years of construction delays and legal disputes.

The $3.13 million expansion and renovation added 25 cat cages, 15 dog kennels and newly renovated adoption area which includes indoor “get acquainted rooms” that allow people to visit with cats and dogs to get a better feel for their personalities prior to an adoption.

Later in the summer the board of commissioners and city council approved an agreement allowing the city to house stray dogs and cats at the shelter for a monthly fee.

The Council on Aging opened its $1.5 million, 7,000-square-foot expansion in February with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The added space, which includes a multipurpose area, two new classrooms with updated seating and a welcome center allowed the council to expand its wellness and nutrition programs.

The project was funded by the council through 160 donations by individuals, foundations and grants.