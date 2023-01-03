Hikers start 2023 on the right foot

Warm weather drew a handful of hikers to River Park North on Monday, where many said they are taking their 2023 goals one step at a time.

Dylan Nielson and Safiyyah Waqas led a group of seven on a two hour walk through the woods as part of the park’s annual First Day Hike. Nielson had a chance to educate visitors on various animal prints in muddy areas and explain how the park encapsulates the Tar River’s biodiversity.

First Day Hikes have become a nationwide phenomenon. The Associated Press reported that tens of thousands of people were expected to take part in hikes at hundreds of parks in all 50 states. The tradition began in Massachusetts, at Blue Hills Reservation south of Boston, in 1992.

On Monday, the group witnessed a squirrel burying its acorns for the winter as well as a bald eagle landing in a tall tree. Waqas also spotted a baby snake along with Brian Lee and his daughter, Evie Lee, who were at the park to get a good start to 2023.

“Most years we come out and do a few things out here,” Brian said. “We saw this and thought that will be a great way to come in for the new year and the first day back at school for Evie as well. It gives us a chance to go out and have a walkabout and actually have a few things to write about as we’re doing school this afternoon.”

Evie said she learned from Nielson that bald eagles are territorial creatures and that she was excited to see one up close.

“I’ve only ever seen them fly over our house, I’ve never seen them perched in a tree,” Evie said.

“For a minute there I was convinced (the snake) was a baby Copperhead, but it wasn’t.”

Nielson, a student at Pitt County Early College, said kickstarting the year with a hike is great for people’s physical and mental health. He said the park brings him and others comfort as they enjoy fresh air.

“Even with your heart racing at the thought of a predator being in front of you, you’re still relaxed,” Nielson said. “It puts you in a spot where our ancestors were and the people who lived here long ago.”

For Lyn McGrath, the hike was a means of maintaining her good walking habits. She said it was her second visit to River Park North and that she convinced a friend to join her since she’d seen the First Hike advertised for a number of years. McGrath said she typically walks in her neighborhood, with occasional trips to the South Tar River Greenway to get her steps in.

“I think we want to venture out and check out some other different parks around the area (in 2023),” McGrath said.

Waqas said the park had a full parking lot on New Year’s Day with many people expressing a desire to get out more in 2023. She recommended that anyone who wants to take up hiking pick up a map of the park at the nature center so they can orient themselves to some of the side trails offered. She said the main trail is kept very simple, however, to allow people of any ability a chance to enjoy it.

The Lees also have goals for the new year. Evie said she wants to start waking up earlier “just to observe” more things. Brian said he has work to do on a vehicle.

Many programs are available at River Park North and Nielson said they can be viewed online at the Greenville Parks and Recreation website.

People who would rather just visit the park for a solo or group trip are likely to see the most wildlife when the park opens at 8 a.m. or when it is about to close at 6 p.m., Nielson said.