NC Trailblazers has statewide premier today; Program gets five-week run on PBS NC Channel

North Carolinians get a first-person look at some of eastern North Carolina’s most successful and innovative business and community leaders starting today on PBS North Carolina’s NC Channel.

The five-part NC Trailblazers, which premiered in eastern North Carolina markets in 2021, will air statewide at 8 p.m.

Each half-hour episode explores how visionary leaders pushed their personal boundaries in business, education and the arts to serve and benefit people in eastern North Carolina communities and beyond.

“The NC Trailblazer project features people that have made significant contributions and impact in our communities, telling ‘their stories’ as only they can tell,” said producer and host said Micheal Weeks. “This series of programs is designed to preserve historical facts and stories from the rich and significant history of the eastern part of our state.”

Weeks, an award-winning broadcast veteran, captures and shares the stories of:

Jeff Minges: Story of the Minges Family, The First Family of Pepsi Bottlers Jan. 3The Story of Carroll V. Dashiell Jr., Bassist, Composer/Arranger, Educator Jan. 10S. Rudolph (Rudy) Alexander, The Story of ECU’s World Class Performing Arts Series, Jan. 17The Story of Hackney & Sons, who revolutionized Beverage Delivery Truck Manufacturing Around the World, Jan. 24Reggie M. Fountain Jr., the Story of Fountain Powerboats, Jan. 31

All programs air in prime time at 8 p.m. The series also includes a web page at michaelweeksagency.com/broadcast-type/trailblazers/ where long-form interviews with featured guests and members of their organizations provide history and details.

