John Paul II Boys' Athlete of the Fall: Rion Roseborough

A third consecutive run to the NCISAA 8-man state championship game by the John Paul II football team was at the center of its boys’ fall sports season.

While the Saints fell just three points short against Arendell Parrott Academy in the title game, it does not diminish the success of their season.

John Paul II finished the year with an 11-2 record, with both losses coming to the Patriots in one-score games.

Leading the way for Saints once again was running back Rion Roseborough, who put together another dominant season running the ball and has been chosen as The Daily Reflector Boys’ Athlete of the Fall at John Paul II.

The senior put together his second consecutive 2,000-yard rushing season, outdoing his impressive junior campaign with 2,501 yards this fall.

Roseborough averaged 8.1 yards per carry and 192.4 yards per game, finding the end zone 43 times on the ground.

He was held under 100 yards just once on the year in a 96-yard game against Fork Union Military Academy.

Four games saw him go over the 200-yard mark, including a season-high 353-yard, six-touchdown night in a 66-60 loss to APA.

Despite carrying the ball 307 times, Roseborough only had four fumbles on the year, losing two.

Honorable Mentions Football

Keiveon Moore — The junior made his presence felt on both sides of the ball, as he led the Saints’ defense with 174 tackles (13.4 per game) on the year.

He also finished second behind Roseborough in rushing yards with 601 to go along with seven touchdowns.

Brody Mitchell — In a run-heavy offense, the JP2 quarterback used both his legs and arm to create big plays offensively.

Mitchell, a senior, was second on the team with 11 rushing scores behind 590 yards, while also throwing for 292 yards and five scores.

Joey Koesters — The senior lineman was a key in the trenches for the Saints before suffering a season-ending injury late in the year.

Soccer

Tyler Nelson — The senior helped lead the Saints to a 9-7 record and a trip to the second round of the NCISAA playoffs.

He finished the year with a team-leading 11 goals to go along with six assists, which tied for a team-high.

Esteban Escobar — The senior finished tied for the team lead in assists with six to go along with eight goals.

Justice Vail — The senior had a strong season in net for the Saints, who allowed one or fewer goals eight times on the year.

Cross Country

Gabe Lewis — The freshman set the school-record time of 18:16 on his way to taking second at the CPIC championships.

He also had the Saints’ best time at the state championship meet, crossing the line in 18:21 to take 39th.

Alex Peterson — Nearly broke the old school record as well at the conference meet, taking fifth (18:46) before finishing states in 69th (19:22).