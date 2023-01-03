John Paul II Girls' Athlete of the Fall: Hailey Davenport

John Paul II’s girls’ fall sports season was centered around another strong season by its volleyball team.

The Saints put together their third consecutive winning season, going 21-8 and reaching the second round of the NCISAA playoffs.

Leading the way for the team was Hailey Davenport, whose dominant year at the net led to her selection as The Daily Reflector Girls’ Athlete of the Fall for John Paul II.

Davenport finished off a strong career on the court with a team-leading 262 kills this fall, good enough for 2.8 kills per set.

The senior was not only a force at the net but also the service line, where she led the team in service points (183) and aces (73).

She also finished second on the team in both serve receives (351) and digs (237).

At the net, Davenport finished with double-digit kills in 14 separate matches, including a pair where she hit the 20-kill mark, with her season-high of 21 coming in a five-set defeat at the hands of Wayne Christian.

Davenport had 10-plus service points on six occasions throughout the season, accomplishing her season-best of 16 three times, as she also dropped in 12 aces in a sweep of Lawrence Academy.

Honorable Mentions Volleyball

Laci Bitterman — Was a do-it-all setter for JP2 this fall, leading the team in assists (270), as well as finishing second in kills (200) and blocks (69) and third in service points (151).

Jamie Galinis — Closed her junior season with a team-leading 77 blocks, while firing home 123 kills and dishing out 241 assists.

Dana Galinis — The senior closed out her career with the Saints with a 110-kill campaign.

Cross Country

Emma Anderson — The sophomore finished 21st at the CPIC championships after recording a time of 25:57.

She went on to finish the NCISAA 3A state championship meet in 28:26 to take 105th.