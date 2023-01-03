ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

French César Awards Ban Anyone Indicted of a Sex Crime From Ceremony

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago

The Césars, France’s equivalent to the Oscars, has banned anyone indicted for, or convicted of, a criminal sexual offense, from attending this year’s awards ceremony. Actors, directors, producers or other artists who have been charged or convicted of sexual crimes can still be nominated for a César, and can still win the award, but they will not be allowed to attend the gala ceremony and, if they win, “no one will be allowed to speak on their behalf.”

The César Academy has been sharply criticized of late for its laissez-faire approach to dealing with members accused of sexual crimes. Things came to a head recently when the actor Sofiane Bennacer, who appears in Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi’s Cannes title Forever Young , was put on the César shortlist in the best newcomer category. The César Academy eventually dropped him from the list after it emerged that he had been indicted on multiple charges of rape and violence.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The French film industry has been notoriously slow to address demands from the #MeToo movement to punish those accused of sexual violence and to make structural changes to protect victims. Gerard Depardieu’s indictment on rape charges has not stopped the French star from getting work. Despite facing trial on sexual assault charges, Dominique Boutonnat , the president of the National Film Board (CNC), was reelected to a second term at the powerful industry group last year.

When Roman Polanski won best director for An Officer and a Spy at the 2020 Césars it prompted multiple walkouts and triggered a backlash against the academy. Polanski did not attend the ceremony, saying he wanted to avoid a “public lynching.”

On Monday, the Césars issued a statement saying out of “respect for the victims (even alleged ones)” accused and convicted perpetrators will be excluded from the upcoming awards ceremony.

The move is the first step in a broader shake-up at the Césars. The academy is discussing long-term changes to eligibility rules that it will put to a member vote in the first half of this year.

The 2023 Césars will take place on Feb. 24.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Awkwardly Face Off Over Interfaith Tensions in ‘You People’ Trailer

Netflix has dropped the full trailer for You People, its upcoming Kenya Barris comedy starring and co-written by Jonah Hill. The three-minute teaser for Barris’ directorial debut delivers a fuller look at Hill’s character, Ezra Cohen, and his effort to find love, and more specifically, woo Lauren London’s Amira Mohammed in Los Angeles. At the top of the trailer, Ezra reveals to his friend (played by Sam Jay) his desperation to find partnership amid feeling “alone, on a building, dangling my legs off wondering what it’s like to feel companionship.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Lying Life of Adults' Review: Netflix's Vibrantly...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sally Field on How Potential Date With Steven Spielberg Led to 50-Year Friendship: “I Can’t Imagine My Life Without Him”

Steven Spielberg focused a lens on his family history in The Fabelmans so it was fitting that Thursday’s Palm Springs Film Awards saw someone he loves like family take the stage to honor his team with a Vanguard Award. Sally Field, who starred as Mary Todd Lincoln opposite Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis’ Abraham Lincoln in Spielberg’s 2012 film Lincoln, kicked off her tribute by attempting to recall the exact moment she met the filmmaker. “Somewhere in the ‘70s, I think — he’ll correct me,” Field admitted. (And Spielberg did, by revealing that their paths crossed at a party in 1968.)More from...
The Hollywood Reporter

Iranian Actress Taraneh Alidoosti Released From Prison After Posting Bail

Taraneh Alidoosti, the Iranian actress and star of Asghar Faradi‘s Oscar-winning The Salesman has been released from prison after posting bail. Alidoosti’s mother, Nadereh Hakim Elahi, posted images of her daughter outside Tehran’s Evin Prison shortly after her release. Alidoosti was detained Dec. 17 after she posted her support of nationwide anti-government protests. Several major film festivals and film industry organizations — including the Screen Actors Guild, the European Film Academy, and the Cannes, Berlin, Rotterdam and Tribeca film festivals — condemned her arrest. More from The Hollywood ReporterControversial Privatization of U.K.'s Channel 4 Now Off, According to Leaked Government LetterBanijay...
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
TheDailyBeast

Prominent LGBTQ Activist Edwin Chiloba Found Dead in Metal Box

Police in Kenya are investigating whether the LGBTQ rights activist and fashion designer Edwin Chiloba was murdered in a hate crime. The decomposing body of Chiloba, who had spoken of being attacked in the past, was found in a metal box by the side of road near the town of Eldoret on Wednesday and identified a day later. A moto-taxi driver reported seeing the metal box being dumped by men in a car with no license plates, according to the BBC. Chiloba has spoken out for gay rights in Kenya, where sex between men is illegal and punishable by 14...
The Hollywood Reporter

Cate Blanchett Begs to Work With Viola Davis at Palm Springs Film Awards: “I Want Some of Her Stardust”

Cate Blanchett really wants to work with Viola Davis. So much that she stood on the Palm Springs Convention Center stage Thursday night during the Palm Springs Film Awards to present Davis with a Chairman’s Award and took the opportunity to detail the many reasons why. “There’s some actors that you aspire to be, there’s some actors that you aspire to know, and some that you want to work with and learn from, hoping that some of the magic wisdom and stardust will rub off on you. Viola Davis is all three,” Blanchett said of The Woman King star. “Make no...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Shot and Killed by Nashville Police

Grammy-winning recording engineer Mark Capps was shot and killed by police at his home in Nashville on Thursday, hours after he was accused of holding his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Capps awoke his 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter at 3 a.m., held them at gunpoint in their home and refused to let them go, telling them that if they attempted to call anyone, he would kill them.More from The Hollywood ReporterSara Bareilles Says "Yes to Marrying" Joe TippettAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

Sharon Osbourne Says Reason for Her December Hospitalization Remains a “Mystery”

Sharon Osbourne has called the cause of her December hospitalization “weird” after testing failed to identify a reason for why she fainted. The host of U.K. current events show TalkTV appeared on the program for the first time since her hospitalization and the holidays on Tuesday. While there, she spoke about what doctors didn’t find during her several days in the hospital. More from The Hollywood ReporterSharon Osbourne Is Back Home Following Medical EmergencyThe Osbournes Set Return in BBC Series 'Home to Roost'Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Daughter Aimee Escapes Recording Studio Fire “It was a weird thing. I was doing some...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Fonda Says Meeting Tom Brady on ‘80 for Brady’ Set Made Her Weak in the Knees: “I Was Completely Starstruck”

Rare is the time when people aren’t talking about Tom Brady, but the NFL great proved to be the most popular topic of discussion on the red carpet in Palm Springs on Friday night. The desert city hosted the world premiere of Paramount Pictures’ road trip comedy 80 for Brady at Richard Center for the Arts at Palm Springs High School, as its stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Harry Hamlin (attending with wife Lisa Rinna) added some Hollywood star power to the opening night festivities of the Palm Springs International Film Festival.More from The Hollywood ReporterSally...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Elvis’ Wins Best Picture and Director at Capri, Hollywood Film Fest

Buz Luhrmann’s Elvis has swept Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival, including wins for best picture and best director. Warner Bros.’s glitzy biopic about Elvis Presley also earned another six awards, including best producers, best production design, best costume design and best make-up and hairstyling. The award-giving in Naples, Italy included Brendan Fraser winning the best actor prize for his star turn in The Whale and Angela Bassett earning the best supporting actress trophy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: What to Expect From This Year's (Scaled-Back) Party Scene'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cinematographer Reflects on "One of the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Rapper Theophilus London Has Been Found, Family Says

Grammy-nominated rapper Theophilus London, who was reported missing by friends and family, has been found. London’s family told The Hollywood Reporter late Wednesday that he is safe and well, and that they would appreciate prayers and privacy from the public.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Holy Spider' Star Zar Amir Ebrahimi Heads Competition Jury at Goteborg Film FestivalCJ ENM Honors Top Korean Talent With 2023 Visionary AwardsCES: Sony Puts Viewers On the Race Track in 'Gran Turismo' Movie Sneak Peek “Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Owen Roizman, Cinematographer on ‘The French Connection’ and ‘The Exorcist,’ Dies at 86

Owen Roizman, the five-time Oscar-nominated cinematographer who partnered with director William Friedkin on the gripping movie classics The French Connection and The Exorcist, has died. He was 86. Roizman, who also teamed with director Sydney Pollack on five films, including Three Days of the Condor (1975), Absence of Malice (1981) and Tootsie (1982) — when he somehow made Dustin Hoffman look good as a woman — died Friday night at his home in Encino, his wife of 58 years, Mona, told The Hollywood Reporter. He was in hospice care since August, she said.More from The Hollywood ReporterEarl Boen, Actor in the 'Terminator'...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘M3GAN’ Review: Allison Williams Tangles With a Rogue Robot in Fun AI Horror That’s Equal Parts Campy and Creepy

Director Gerard Johnstone and screenwriter Akela Cooper have their tongues planted firmly in their cheeks from the very start of M3GAN, a satirical tale of treacherous technology in which the shocks and scares and even the cautionary notes are not lessened by the enjoyable vein of campy humor. While comparison to the Child’s Play and Annabelle movies seems inevitable, the malevolent agents in those franchises clearly are dolls. The Model 3 Generative Android known as M3GAN, by contrast, is a sufficiently realistic humanoid to be subversive as well as creepy, echoing AI insta-classics like Ex Machina. Given that horror fans have...
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Bautista Is Looking for More Dramatic Roles After ‘Guardians’: “I Just Don’t Know If I Want Drax to Be My Legacy”

Dave Bautista says there’s a “relief” to winding down his run as Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Drax as he looks towards more dramatic roles in his future. In a new GQ profile, the Glass Onion star talks about his career trajectory from the WWE to the big screen, along with his personal acting ambitions. The actor acknowledges he’s in a transition period, one where he closes the door on the MCU franchise and its comedic character that helped launch his acting career and a future in more dramatic work. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Elvis' Wins Best Picture and Director at...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Holy Spider’ Star Zar Amir Ebrahimi Heads Competition Jury at Goteborg Film Festival

Iranian actress Zar Amir Ebrahimi, the star of Ali Abbasi’s Oscar contender Holy Spider, will head up the Nordic competition jury at this year’s Goteborg Film Festival. Ebrahimi, riding high following her star-making performance in Holy Spider, which won her the best actress honor in Cannes last year, will oversee the main competition section at Goteborg, Sweden’s leading film fest. More from The Hollywood ReporterCJ ENM Honors Top Korean Talent With 2023 Visionary AwardsRyuichi Sakamoto to Score Hirokazu Kore-eda's Next Film 'Monster'How Netflix's 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' Restored the Reputation of the Original Video Game She’s joined on the 2023 Goteborg jury by...
The Hollywood Reporter

Tim Blake Nelson Joins Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part 2’ (Exclusive)

In a late addition to the roll call, Tim Blake Nelson has joined the high-flying cast of Dune: Part 2,  Denis Villeneuve’s sprawling adaptation of the Frank Herbert sci-fi classic being made by Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. Entertainment. The actor, who becomes a first-time author when his debut novel, City of Blows, hits in February, joins Dune newcomers Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and Christopher Walken on the project that officially wrapped shooting in mid-December.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscar Isaac Tries on a New Hat: Comic Book Creator'Dune: Part Two' to Hit Theaters Two Weeks Early in November 2023Fremantle...
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Tales of Artistry, Environmental Activism and Political Struggle Lead the Documentary Feature Race

On Dec. 21, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its shortlists for the 2023 Oscars in 10 categories, which included advancing 15 documentary features to the next round. A total of 144 documentary features this year were eligible, and those that moved on include All That Breathes, Fire of Love and Moonage Daydream.  Among the more surprising omissions was Mars Rover doc Good Night Oppy. Members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees for documentary feature as well as documentary short (15 films were shortlisted from 98 qualified shorts).More from The Hollywood ReporterCJ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Hanks Addresses Nepotism Debate, Defends His Children Working in Entertainment: “This Is a Family Business”

Tom Hanks has weighed in on the ongoing debate around nepotism in Hollywood, with the A Man Called Otto star taking the stance that his and other families working in entertainment are creative businesses. The actor was promoting the upcoming film, which sees his son Truman playing a younger version of the Oscar winner’s character, Otto. Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, co-wrote and performed an original song for the movie and also produced the film alongside her husband. While speaking to Reuters (via The Sun) in a video interview shared Wednesday, Hanks explained his position on having his four kids —...
The Hollywood Reporter

Hugh Jackman Says Hollywood Sets “Have Changed for the Better” After Working on Bryan Singer’s ‘X-Men’ Franchise

Whether Hugh Jackman’s current view of the X-Men franchise is tainted by the allegations of on-set chaos and sexual harassment against director Bryan Singer is a “complicated question,” according to the actor. Jackman, who has played Wolverine in multiple films — including Singer’s 2000s trilogy — recently spoke to The Guardian about his experience on the films’ sets while promoting his latest film, The Son. In the new interview, which also touches on the actor’s upbringing, fatherhood and his stage career, he discusses how time — and abuse allegations from multiple men, including minors, against Singer — might have changed his perspective...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jimmy Fallon Attends Broadway’s ‘Almost Famous’ More Than Two Decades Since the Film’s Premiere: “That Was Special”

Jimmy Fallon is taking a trip down memory lane.  More than 20 years after the premiere of Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous, Fallon, who played band manager Dennis Hope in the Oscar-winning film, attended a performance of Broadway’s musical Almost Famous. “I still can’t believe I was in the movie and went by myself to the Broadway performance, so I could go back in time, study all the actors and watch Jakeim Hart deliver my lines like they were supposed to be delivered,” he said. More from The Hollywood ReporterSi Litvinoff, 'Clockwork Orange' and 'Man Who Fell to Earth' Producer, Dies at 93'Beetlejuice'...
OHIO STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
63K+
Followers
17K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy