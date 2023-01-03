ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:18 p.m. EST

The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings. Authorities say a key piece of evidence in the case of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in November turned out to be surveillance footage showing a white sedan driving past the victims’ home. According to a police affidavit unsealed Thursday, the car drove past three times before the stabbings early on Nov. 13 and was recorded speeding away afterwards. Investigators said they later tracked the car — and eventually, DNA evidence — to Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old graduate student in criminology at Washington State University, just across the state border. Kohberger made an initial appearance in an Idaho courtroom Thursday after being extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week.
MOSCOW, ID
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
FOX 28 Spokane

Cubans crossing into US stunned to hear of new asylum limits

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Migrants entering the U.S. illegally are devastated to learn they may be sent back to Mexico under expanded limits on the pursuit of asylum. About 200 migrants walked for about an hour early Friday to surrender to border agents in Yuma, Arizona. The group included Cubans who were stunned to hear that a ban on asylum now applies just as much to them. President Joe Biden announced a day before that Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans will be expelled to Mexico if they enter the U.S. illegally, effective immediately. But he offered humanitarian parole for up to 30,000 people a month from those four countries.
YUMA, AZ
FOX 28 Spokane

Hillary Clinton joins Columbia U as global affairs professor

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will become a professor focusing on international affairs at Columbia University. Columbia president Lee Bollinger announced Thursday that Clinton is joining the university as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and as a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects. Bollinger noted Clinton’s long experience in public service as a secretary of state, a U.S. senator and as a first lady, as well as her two presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2016. Columbia said Clinton will work with School of International and Public Affairs students starting this fall.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina ban on abortions after cardiac activity is no more after the latest legal challenge to the state’s 2021 law proved successful. The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the restrictions violate the state constitution’s right to privacy. The measure banned abortions after cardiac activity is detected, typically around six weeks into a pregnancy, with exceptions for those caused by rape and incest or endangering the patient’s life. Currently, South Carolina bars most abortion at 20 weeks. The decision comes about two years after Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed the measure into law. The ban drew a lawsuit almost immediately. Since then, legal challenges have made their way through both state and federal courts.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

US removes Cuban migrants from remote Florida islands

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The Coast Guard has removed more than 300 Cuban migrants from a remote island national park off the Florida coast. Homeland Security officials said 337 migrants were taken Thursday by Coast Guard cutter from Dry Tortugas National Park on a 70-mile trip to Key West, where they will be processed. They’re among more than 700 migrants, mostly Cubans, who arrived in Florida by boats over the New Year’s weekend. More than 4,400 Cubans and Haitians have arrived in Florida since August amid deepening and compounding political and economic crises in both countries. Almost 8,000 were stopped at sea and returned to their homelands. An additional 65 are known to have died at sea.
KEY WEST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy