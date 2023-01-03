Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: California’s Proposition 13 still sparking clashes
California’s famous — or infamous — Proposition 13, passed by voters 44 years ago, sought to impose limits on state and local taxes. The initiative, and several followup measures, imposed a direct cap on property taxes, created voting thresholds that made it more difficult to enact other taxes, and curbed the use of tax-like fees.
Bakersfield Californian
Our View: Tiney Oaks Village: Do it right, or not at all
Establishing “tiny house” villages, like the one Kern County is proposing for Oildale, is the latest hot trend in solving the nation’s growing homelessness problem. While it is not a magic bullet that will make homeless people disappear from Kern’s streets, done right, it is worth a try to help them.
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Cataldo's a classic for a reason
Usually when people talk about the best pizza in town, many reflexively answer with Frugatti's or an old favorite like Rusty's. Certainly, under consideration for the crown should be Cataldo's, especially the original restaurant on Roberts Lane in Oildale. Here's where it all started back in 2007, and I recall...
Bakersfield Californian
Cheeks and the Robert Morris Colonials host conference foe IUPUI
IUPUI Jaguars (3-13, 0-5 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-9, 2-3 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI takes on Robert Morris in Horizon action Monday. The Colonials are 4-2 on their home court. Robert Morris ranks fifth in the Horizon with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Kahliel Spear averaging 8.0.
