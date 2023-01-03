Read full article on original website
Joe Biden Inches Toward War with Iran, Makes Israel Full Military Partner
The U.S. military is refocusing from the "war on terror" to potential combat with the Big Four: China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.
Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties
Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
Fourth graders spot special-looking stone — and pick up 2,000-year-old find in Israel
The boys were walking around their community, just like every other day, when something extraordinary happened.
Rare Coins Found In A Dead Sea Cave Offer First Solid Evidence For The Maccabean Revolt 2,200 Years Ago
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - For the first time ever, scientists have found convincing evidence Jews fled to the Negev after a failed revolt 2,200 years ago. Muraba‘at Cave. Credit: Israel Antiquities Authority. The Maccabean Revolt of 167-160 BCE was a Jewish uprising in Judea against the repression of...
US Bans Israel Air Force Pilots with Foreign Passports from Flying 5th Generation F-35 Warplanes
The US Department of Defense and intelligence services do not permit Israeli Air Force pilots with foreign passports (not including US passports) to fly the F-35 all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft for fear of technology leaks, Maariv reported Friday. The US move is part of an effort to tighten information security and protect American interests.
Fighting for the Temple Mount on BBC
Rabbi Yishai and Malkah Fleisher talk about the fruits of the Sabbatical year that are still coming out. Then, Yishai fights with the BBC for the right of Jews, and of Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, to ascend the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Finally, Dr. Noam Arnon on the Biblical Jacob’s final days in Egypt and eventual burial in Hebron.
Longest Serving Israeli-Arab Terrorist Freed from Jail, May Lose Citizenship
Arab-Israeli terrorist Karim Younis, 66, whose citizenship may be revoked, was released from prison on Thursday morning. He and his brother, Maher, killed Cpl. Avraham Bromberg in 1980 as he was on his way to an army base in the Golan. They kidnapped and shot Bromberg, threw him out of a moving car and left him for dead by the side of a road. Bromberg died several days later.
National Security Minister Ben Gvir Cancels MKs’ Permit to Meet Security Prisoners
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir informed Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana of the cancellation of the practice that had been instituted by Ben Gvir’s predecessor Omer Barlev (Labor) and Ohana’s predecessor Miki Levy (Yesh Atid) according to which any MK could visit security prisoners. Minister Ben Gvir told...
Netanyahu’s ‘Big Lie’ Will End Rule of Law in Israel
JERUSALEM—Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, who is on trial for corruption, ended his first week back in office embroiled in two new legal entanglements of his own creation.On Thursday at the Supreme Court, he was forced to defend appointing a convicted tax fraud to two key posts, that of minister of interior and of minister of health.A few hours earlier, across a Jerusalem rose garden at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Netanyahu’s justice minister announced a colossal judicial overhaul widely viewed as an attempt to overthrow Israel’s system of government, and save Netanyahu’s skin.Former prime minister Ehud Barak, an opponent of...
Minister Ben Gvir Visits Renovated Prison: Happy to See Terrorists’ Conditions Were Not Improved
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Thursday evening conducted his first visit to Nafcha prison for dangerous security prisoners in the Negev, which is run by the Israel Prison Service, under his domain. Ben Gvir was shown the new wings that had been built last year for security prisoners, with features that make it difficult for them to escape.
Lapid Plans US Trip to Rally US Jews Against Israeli Government
In Israel, politics apparently does not end at the water’s edge. Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to visit the U.S. to mobilize the Jewish community against the Netanyahu-led Israeli government. Lapid came in for condemnation from government members following the reports that he will...
A Muslim Storms the Kotel and Joins in ‘Talmudic Service’
Arabic media is upset at this tweet from Mohammed al-Dhirabi, a trainer in the Council of Arab Economic Unity of the League of Arab States, who is visiting Israel. Bragging about his Zionization, the Bahraini coach accredited to the Council of Arab Economic Unity of the League of Arab States, Muhammad Al Dhirabi, published a picture of him performing a Talmudic prayer next to a number of Jewish extremists at the Al-Buraq Wall, which the Zionists call “the Western Wall.”
Report: Rabat Conditions Israel Embassy on Recognition of Moroccan Sovereignty over Western Sahara
Morocco is demanding that Israel recognize its sovereignty over the Western Sahara, a disputed region, before it opens an embassy in the Jewish State, according to a report this weekend by Axios. Morocco was among four Muslim-majority nations who signed the historic Abraham Accords with Israel in 2020. As a...
A Life Well Lived
In our parsha this week we learn of the deaths of Yaakov and, in due course, of Yosef and all of the shevatim. This is the end of the saga of the forefathers that has been the main focus of the Torah until this point. When we begin learning the book of Shemot at mincha this Shabbat, we will be focusing on Israel as a nation and no longer simply a collection of individuals. In the haftara, we learn of the passing of David HaMelech and the ascendancy of Shlomo to the throne. The Kedushat Levi (R’ Levi Yitzchak of Berditchev) cites the Zohar (Vayishlach 168) describing how David HaMelech was given the years of his life by his ancestors.
The Ultimate Gift for a Departed Loved One
There are so many Jews who, during their lifetime had a strong desire to live in Israel but who were prevented from doing so by myriad practical considerations. Nothing could be more appropriate than to respect the wishes of those Jews and provide them with their greatest desire: burial in the Holy Land, all the more so if they have children or grandchildren living in Israel who will be able to visit their grave.
How To Be Free (Part One)
Rabbi Yehoshuah ben Levi said… And it says, “And the tablets were the work of G-d, and the writing was the writing of G-d, graven upon the tablets” (Exodus 32:16). Read not haruth [‘graven’] but heruth [ ‘freedom’]. For there is no free man but one that occupies himself with the study of the Torah. And whoever regularly occupies himself with the study of the Torah he is surely exalted, as it is said, “And from Mattanah to Nahaliel; and Nahaliel to Bamoth” (Numbers 21:19). (Avot 6:2)
Missing The Opportunity
I studied under many teachers when I was attending yeshiva. Some of them were considered the gedolim of the generation. I remember my rosh yeshiva at Yeshivat Kerem B’Yavne, the tzaddik Rav Goldvicht, and the mashgiach, the saintly Rav Hadari, zt”l. I remember my rebbeim whom I was privileged to have learned from when I attended Yeshiva University – Rav Aaron Soloveitchik and Rav David Lifshitz, zt”l, and then for a short period of time when I studied in the beit hamidrash of the great Rav Moshe Feinstein, zt”l, the undisputed gadol hador.
UAE Senior Royal Figure in Israel: ‘This is the Best Medical Treatment I Have Received’
Sheikh Khalid Qasmi, a royal figure from the United Arab Emirates, was hospitalized this week in Israel, the first Arab royal known to have been treated in Israel. His visit may pave the way for more Emiratis to get medical care in Israel. The 45-year-old sheikh from the emirate of...
Israel Trained Cows to Spy on Arab Village, says Palestinian Authority News Site
A Palestinian Authority Arab village elder fabricated a story about Israeli livestock participating in spying activity, which the official Palestinian Authority daily news outlet Al-Hayat Al-Jadida then published as reality, according to a report by Palestinian Media Watch. “On the neck of each cow, they hang a medallion with an...
Aharon Barak Says Levin’s Justice Reform Is Like ‘a Coup with Tanks,’ Fantasizes about Being Shot by Firing Squad
MK Israel Eichler (UTJ) once told me that late Justice Minister Tommy Lapid, father of the just-defeated prime minister Yair Lapid, took Eichler aside in the late 1990s and told him there were only two options left to the Ashkenazi class in Israel as the darker-skinned Jews and the religious appeared to be winning the demographic race and thus destined to finally rule the country: We could either send a column o0f tanks to Jerusalem and declare a coup, or usurp the powers of government through the Supreme Court. Be thankful we did the latter, Lapid the elder told the Haredi politician.
