South El Monte, CA

Residents Evacuate from 2-Story House Fire

By Key News Network
 5 days ago

South El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: Residents safely evacuated from a home with flames showing through the roof early Monday morning, Jan. 2, in the city of South El Monte.

Randy Dominguez / KNN

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple City Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 2600 block of North Marybeth Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

Once sheriff’s deputies and firefighters arrived on scene, they located a two-story house with heavy smoke and fire from the roof.

Sheriff’s deputies along with firefighters made sure everyone was evacuated from the residence. All residents inside the home were able to make it out safely.

Firefighters achieved knock down within 45 minutes to an hour from when the call came out.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Randy Dominguez, Video Journalist / KNN

