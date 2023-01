ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Caitlin Clark, held to two points for almost 15 minutes, scored 28 and No. 16 Iowa beat No. 14 Michigan 94-85 on Saturday. The first Big Ten Conference women’s game televised on Fox was a typical offensive showcase between these two teams with the Hawkeyes shooting 59.6% with nine 3-pointers and the Wolverines shooting 50.5% with seven 3s. They combined for 38 assists.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO